Ellis Theater Announces Two Fundraiser Performances by Country Music Superstar Lainey Wilson

PHILADELPHIA, Miss., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Theater is proud to welcome one of country music's biggest stars, Lainey Wilson, for two special fundraiser performances on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The evening will feature two intimate shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the historic Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia. Proceeds from these special performances will go towards the completion of the Congress of Country Music, a world-class country music museum and performing arts center.

"Lainey Wilson is a vibrant performer who is blazing through the country music world today," said Marty Stuart, Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the Congress of Country Music. "She's authentic, she's fearless, and she has become a touchstone figure to so many of her fans around the world. They trust Lainey with their hearts and their stories."

Wilson has spent the past several years building an impressive career at the top of country music. The Grammy Award winner, Grand Ole Opry member, and 12-time CMA Award winner has earned nine No. 1 singles, including "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine" and "4x4xU." Wilson just headlined Stagecoach music festival, released the deluxe edition of Whirlwind, and is currently on a run of stadium shows with Chris Stapleton. Now, she'll bring that same unmistakable sound to the Ellis Theater for an evening of intimate acoustic performances.

Known for bringing unforgettable experiences to one of the country's most intimate venues, the Ellis Theater continues to welcome some of the biggest names in music to downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi. Wilson's acoustic performances will give fans the chance to see her live in a setting unlike any other.

"Bringing an artist of Lainey's caliber to the Ellis Theater continues our commitment to creating unforgettable musical moments in Philadelphia," said Stuart. "There's something special about hearing great songs in the Ellis Theater."

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. More information will be available at ellistheater.org.

About Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music

Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music is the spiritual home of country music, committed to touching lives by sharing experiences through exhibits, education and performances that inspire dreams for generations. The Congress aspires to touch lives through a real diversity of offerings in an authentic place unlike any other. Unique live performances, exhibits which honor both legends and newcomers and substantial educational offerings reach audiences across the state and country. Major performing artists are regularly featured alongside a solid season of events, integrated with revolving exhibits in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Our educational offerings will touch all ages and can be accredited and recognized for their influence.

SOURCE Congress of Country Music