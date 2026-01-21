Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music Dedicates Cynthia Lake Building

PHILADELPHIA, Miss., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music celebrated the dedication of the newly completed Cynthia Lake Building on Wednesday, January 14, honoring the visionary preservationist and philanthropist whose passion for music history inspired the project.

The green room for artists in the new Cynthia Lake Building

Marty Stuart, GRAMMY-winning artist and Philadelphia native, praised Lake's dedication to preserving music history. "I first heard about Cynthia when she rescued the boxcar that Merle Haggard and his family were raised in," Stuart said. "She saw the value in having it restored. That's who she is, and this building is a total reflection of Cynthia. It's full of art, full of love and full of warmth– just like her."

The Cynthia Lake Building houses administrative offices for Congress of Country Music staff and provides a state-of-the-art green room for visiting artists. The green room includes three private dressing rooms with showers, a kitchenette and a spacious gathering area. Upstairs, a world-class stage connects performers to the heart of the Ellis Theater.

"I'm so thankful to Cynthia for her vision and generosity," said Stuart. "This building is more than a space– it's a home for artists, staff and for the heart of country music."

With the completion of both the Ellis Theater and the Cynthia Lake Building, construction at the Congress of Country Music continues to move forward. The next phase, which is already under construction, focuses on Exhibit Hall. Once completed, Exhibit Hall will feature country music artifacts and immersive displays from the Marty Stuart Collection and other artifacts in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame. The current timeline anticipates the museum opening in Spring 2027, offering visitors a comprehensive and inspiring experience of country music's past, present and future.

For more information about the Congress of Country Music, visit the website here. To download photo and video assets from the dedication, visit our digital media kit here.

About Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music

Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music is the spiritual home of country music, committed to touching lives by sharing experiences through exhibits, education and performances that inspire dreams for generations. The Congress aspires to touch lives through a real diversity of offerings in an authentic place unlike any other. Unique live performances, exhibits which honor both legends and newcomers and substantial educational offerings reach audiences across the state and country. Major performing artists are regularly featured alongside a solid season of events, integrated with revolving exhibits in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Our educational offerings will touch all ages and can be accredited and recognized for their influence.

