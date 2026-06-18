Ellucian Live 2026 Gives Back to Denver to Address Student Food Insecurity

Key highlights:

More than 1,000 food packages were assembled by Ellucian Live volunteers to support students experiencing food insecurity in the Denver area.

The volunteer initiative partnered with CTW Events, The Family Tree, and Food Bank of the Rockies to deliver immediate, community-based impact.

DENVER, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, coordinated a volunteer-driven initiative at Ellucian Live 2026, to assemble more than 1,000 snack packs for students facing food insecurity in the Denver area. The packs were distributed through Family Tree and the Food Bank of the Rockies, extending critical resources to local learners. This effort was made possible through a partnership with CTW Events and the participation of conference attendees during Ellucian Live 2026, the premier global technology conference for higher education, held April 18–22 in Denver, Colorado.

Connecting Community Engagement to Student Success

"Ellucian Live is about bringing the higher education community together to share ideas, solve challenges, and create meaningful connections," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Marketing Officer, Ellucian. "What makes this community so powerful is its willingness to turn those connections into action. Seeing thousands of attendees come together to support students in the Denver area is a powerful reminder that when we convene as a community, we can drive impact that extends far beyond the conference itself."

Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Strategic Operations and ESG, Ellucian added: "Giving back is central to who we are at Ellucian, and we're proud to collaborate with organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities where we host Ellucian Live. By helping address food insecurity, we are supporting local students in a fundamental way — ensuring they have the resources they need to focus on learning, persistence, and success."

This initiative reflects Ellucian's broader commitment to student-first innovation and community engagement. By creating opportunities for hands-on volunteerism, Ellucian enables its global community of higher education leaders to directly contribute to student well-being while onsite at Ellucian Live, reinforcing the connection between institutional success and the holistic needs of learners.

Driving Impact Through Partnership

"The impact of something as simple as a snack pack is powerful," said Madison Ayache, VP of Global Sales, CTW Events. "With Ellucian's help, we're not only providing essential nourishment but also helping students stay focused, supported, and prepared to succeed throughout their academic journey."

The 1,000+ snack packs assembled at Ellucian Live 2026 contribute to CTW Events' mission of driving social impact through hands-on, purpose-driven experiences. As a global leader in CSR-focused team building, CTW Events partners with organizations to create meaningful volunteer activities that support community resilience around the world.

For more information on CTW Events' mission, visit: www.ctwevents.org. To learn more about Ellucian, visit: www.ellucian.com.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian