Ellucian Named Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year for Fifth Consecutive Year

Key Highlights:

The award recognizes Ellucian's leadership in delivering AI-powered, SaaS-native innovation purpose-built for higher education.

Ellucian Student is higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle.

The annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and excellence across the global education technology market.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named the Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year in the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The annual awards program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. The recognition reflects Ellucian's continued leadership in advancing student-first innovation across higher education.

Recognized for Leadership in AI-Powered Innovation

"This recognition from EdTech Breakthrough for the fifth consecutive year is a powerful validation of our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As institutions evolve to meet the needs of today's learners, Ellucian continues to innovate with AI-powered capabilities that simplify complexity, accelerate decision-making, and improve outcomes. We are honored to receive this recognition and proud to support institutions around the world as they navigate change, embrace innovation, and deliver student success at scale."

"Ellucian is modernizing higher education at scale with proven SaaS momentum, AI, and industry leadership," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Ellucian delivers end-to-end, AI-powered administration solutions built for higher education, at a global scale. The result is more agile institutions with stronger operational performance and better student outcomes. We're proud to recognize Ellucian as 'Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year' for 2026."

Powering Student Success Through Ellucian Student

Ellucian continues to help institutions modernize operations with Ellucian Student, higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle. Together, Student, HCM, and Finance operate as one AI-native platform — aligning people, resources, and decisions around a single vision: to unlock learning for all.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success across a broad range of educational technology categories, including student engagement, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, remote learning, career preparation, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from organizations around the world.

See the full list of winners here: https://edtechbreakthrough.com/edtech-2026-winners/

WHAT IS EDTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian