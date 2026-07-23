Ellucian Wins Higher Education Innovation Award in the 2026 EdTech Innovation Hub Awards

Key highlights:

The recognition highlights the impact of Ellucian Student, higher education's complete solution to power the end-to-end student lifecycle.

The Award honors transformative technology that drives measurable institutional and learner outcomes.

Built on the Ellucian Platform, Ellucian Student embeds AI into the complex workflows that power higher education.

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that Ellucian Student has won the Higher Education Innovation Award in the EdTech Innovation Hub (ETIH) Innovation Awards 2026. Ellucian Student is higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle. Together, Student, HCM, and Finance operate as one AI-native platform, aligning people, resources, and decisions around a single vision: to unlock learning for all.

The inaugural ETIH Innovation Awards recognize transformative education technology that improves student experiences, streamlines institutional operations, and drives innovation across higher education.

Purpose-Built for the Future of Higher Education

"We're proud to be recognized by EdTech Innovation Hub for this award," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it highlights the role innovation can play in helping institutions navigate a rapidly changing higher education landscape. With Ellucian Student, we've focused on embedding AI into the complex workflows that power higher education, combining intelligent automation with decades of institutional expertise to help colleges and universities operate more efficiently and better support student success."

Built on the Ellucian Platform and trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, Ellucian Student helps institutions unify academic, administrative, financial, and workforce operations while creating more connected experiences for students, faculty, and staff. AI is embedded across key institutional workflows, helping institutions reduce manual effort, improve decision-making, and adapt more quickly to changing student and institutional needs.

Driving Meaningful Outcomes

The Higher Education Innovation Award recognizes solutions that demonstrate measurable value across higher education. Key capabilities that contributed to the recognition include:

Embedded AI designed specifically for higher education workflows.

Intelligent automation that improves operational efficiency.

Unified data and reporting & analytics to support informed decision-making.

Modern SaaS architecture that enables continuous innovation.

Student-first experiences that strengthen engagement and success.

To view the full list of 2026 EdTech Innovation Hub Award winners, visit: https://www.edtechinnovationhub.com/news/etih-innovation-awards-2026-winners-revealed-as-global-edtech-sector-takes-centre-stage

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian