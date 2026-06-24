Ellucian Named to 2026 IAOP® Global 100 List

Key highlights:

Ellucian was recognized among the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors in the IAOP® (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals) Global 100.

The company was honored in the Leader category and received All Star distinctions across all four judging areas.

The recognition highlights Ellucian's innovation, customer impact and commitment to operational excellence.

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced it has been named to the 2026 IAOP® Global 100 list, presented by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), which recognizes organizations delivering exceptional customer outcomes, operational excellence, innovation and measurable business impact across the global services ecosystem. Ellucian was recognized in the Leader category among the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors and earned All Star distinctions across all key performance areas of Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Recognition Reflects Innovation and Customer Impact

"Higher education is at a pivotal moment where technology strategy must do more than support day-to-day operations — it must actively shape institutional transformation," said Danna Gianforte, Vice President, Global Services Innovation, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, we are helping institutions modernize their technology foundation while planning for the future through intentional automation, AI-aligned innovation, and scalable SaaS solutions that unlock new levels of agility and performance. This recognition from IAOP reflects our unmatched commitment to delivering not just technology, but meaningful outcomes — enabling institutions to operate with greater clarity, empower faculty and staff, and ultimately elevate the student experience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Ellucian's recognition reflects the company's continued investment in AI-powered solutions, SaaS transformation, and managed services that help institutions modernize operations, improve efficiency and support student success.

Independent Evaluation Highlights Industry Leadership

"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem," said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP®. "We are pleased to recognize Ellucian for delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact."

Ellucian achieved an overall score of 7.75 out of 8, exceeding the 2026 applicant pool average of 6.94. The evaluation includes an independent review process by IAOP customer and academic judges with extensive experience selecting and managing outsourcing service providers and advisors.

To see the full list, visit: https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5912.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/.

WHAT IS IAOP® AND THE IAOP GLOBAL 100

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buyside, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®'s annual listing recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

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Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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SOURCE Ellucian