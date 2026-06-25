Ellucian Wins 2026 EdTech Award for Best Student Success Planning and Credential Pathways Solution

Key highlights:

Student success capabilities within Ellucian Student, powered by AI and purpose-built for higher education, won a 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Award.

The recognition highlights degree auditing, smart planning & registration, and credential discovery capabilities that help institutions support clearer academic pathways.

The EdTech Awards recognize organizations and technologies transforming education and enriching the lives of learners worldwide.

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Best Student Success Planning and Credential Pathways Solution category. The recognition highlights student success capabilities within Ellucian Student, higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle. These capabilities include degree auditing, smart planning & registration, and credential discovery which help institutions improve student outcomes, simplify academic planning, and uncover additional credential opportunities for learners.

"Keeping students on the fastest path to completion requires intelligent tools that can adapt as students' goals and circumstances evolve," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Our degree auditing, smart planning & registration, and credential discovery capabilities help institutions create more personalized pathways, uncover opportunities learners may not realize they've earned, and support better outcomes at scale. We're honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest for innovation that helps students move forward with confidence."

Supporting Student Success Through Smarter Planning

Student success capabilities within Ellucian Student, higher ed's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle, help institutions:

Provide real-time visibility into degree progress and completion requirements for students and advisors.

Create personalized academic plans that automatically adapt as student circumstances change.

Identify credentials students have earned — or are close to earning — to improve completion outcomes and workforce readiness.

Together, these capabilities help institutions reduce complexity, support informed decision-making, and create clearer pathways to graduation and career success.

Innovating for Better Learner Outcomes

The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We're no longer asking if technology will transform learning — it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future of learning isn't something we're waiting for — it's unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren't reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond."

See the full list of winners here: https://www.edtechdigest.com/2026-finalists-winners/

WHAT IS EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian