Elora J. Khan Foundation Joins CBTN as its Newest Champion

Foundation Supports CBTN Initiative to Accelerate Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Through Collaboration and Advocacy

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) announces its newest Champion, Elora J. Khan Foundation. Through a $10,000 commitment, the Foundation joins a CBTN coalition of more than 20 foundations, nonprofits, and advocates working together to advance childhood brain tumor research and patient advocacy.

The announcement coincides with Elora Joyce Khan Pediatric Brain Cancer Awareness Day, recognized across Pennsylvania on June 15 in honor of Elora Khan, who passed away from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at age seven. This year's observance marks what would have been Elora's 10th birthday. Buildings, landmarks, and communities across the state will be illuminated in blue and purple to honor Elora and all children affected by pediatric brain cancer.

"Joining CBTN as a Champion felt deeply aligned with the vision we have for the foundation because collaboration is essential in pediatric brain cancer research," said Sharon Pervez-Khan, founder of the Elora J. Khan Foundation. "For children facing aggressive brain tumors, time matters."

The Elora J. Khan Foundation was created following Elora's passing to support families through advocacy, direct assistance, community outreach, and research collaboration.

"The Elora J. Khan Foundation has transformed loss into meaningful action for children and families facing pediatric brain tumors," said Gerri Trooskin, CBTN Director of Partnerships. "As a CBTN Champion, the Foundation strengthens a growing community committed to shared knowledge, collaborative research, and faster progress against these devastating diseases."

About the Elora J. Khan Foundation

The Elora J. Khan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created in honor of Elora Joyce Khan, who passed away from DIPG at seven years old. The foundation supports children and families impacted by pediatric brain cancer through advocacy, direct assistance, community outreach, and research collaboration. Learn more at The Elora J. Khan Foundation.

About the Children's Brain Tumor Network

The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a global research community accelerating discovery for children and young adults with brain tumors. CBTN provides harmonized clinical and genomic data, biospecimens, imaging, and preclinical models through cloud-enabled platforms that support real-time collaboration across institutions and disciplines. Learn more at CBTN.org.

Media Contact

Emily Reed

Children's Brain Tumor Network

[email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Brain Tumor Network