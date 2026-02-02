CBTN Unveils Updated Branding Reflecting Its Global Leadership in Data-Driven Pediatric Brain Tumor Research

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN), a global research community advancing discovery for pediatric brain tumors, today introduced a new brand that strengthens how the organization communicates its mission and scientific impact.

Since 2011, CBTN has united institutions, researchers, clinicians, families, and foundations through an unprecedented model of open science, innovative technology, and real-time collaboration. The updated CBTN brand reflects the maturity of this global ecosystem and reinforces the network's leadership in data-driven discovery for children with brain tumors.

"CBTN has matured into a global, cloud-enabled research engine, powered by partners and institutions that are reshaping what's possible in pediatric brain tumor science," explained Adam Resnick, PhD, Co-Executive Director of the Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, operations home of CBTN. "This is the right moment to capture the sophistication of the ecosystem we've built and the advancements it enables. Our updated branding communicates the scale and solidarity with which CBTN now operates."

The brand update includes a refreshed visual system, modernized messaging, and an enhanced digital presence designed to improve access to data, resources, and collaborative opportunities across CBTN's international network. These changes aim to support broader engagement while ensuring consistency across communications.

"Clarity is critical," expressed Wendy Payton, Director of Communications for CBTN at D3b. "Our network has always advanced discovery through connection and purpose. This update helps us communicate that strength with greater precision, making it easier for partners to participate in the mission."

United We Cure

At the center of CBTN's refreshed branding and messaging is the mantra "United We Cure," which represents the organization's collaborative approach to scientific progress. The phrase positions CBTN to accelerate discovery by bringing people, data, and our shared mission together to advance treatments and cures for children facing brain tumors.

About the Children's Brain Tumor Network

The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a global research community accelerating discovery for children and young adults with brain tumors. CBTN provides harmonized clinical and genomic data, biospecimens, imaging, and preclinical models through cloud-enabled platforms that support real-time collaboration across institutions and disciplines. Learn more at CBTN.org .

