Else Nutrition Announces CSE Conditional Approval

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

In connection with the conditional listing, the Company is working to complete an additional funding of US$310,000 with Lind Global Fund III LP. Listing on the CSE also remains subject to the approval of the CSE and the satisfaction of customary listing conditions, and there can be no assurance that such listing will be obtained.

In connection with the listing on the CSE, the Company will complete a share consolidation on the basis of 10 existing shares for each 1 new share. In addition the Company will settle $207,000 of debt by issuing common shares at a post-consolidated price of $0.15 per share.

The Company is targeting a trading date of July 7 for the commencement of trading on the CSE, subject to meeting completing final filings with the CSE, and completing the above noted financing, debt settlement and the share consolidation.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's application to list its common shares on the CSE, the receipt of approval of the CSE listing application, obtaining funding from Lind Global Fund III LP, the continued trading of the Company's common shares and warrants on the TSX pending such listing, and the delisting of the Company's common shares and warrants from the TSX. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.