Else Nutrition Confirms Trading on a Post-Consolidation Basis

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (CSE: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company"), further to its news release dated July 7, 2026, confirms that following the completion of the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares completed on July 7, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BABY", on a post-share consolidation basis, at market opening on July 9, 2026. The corrected new CUSIP and ISIN numbers are 290257609 and CA2902576099, respectively.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.