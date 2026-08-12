Elucent Medical Selects Knowles Corporation to Manufacture Advanced Surgical Guidance Device

Elucent chooses Knowles for micro molding capabilities, design-for-manufacturability expertise, and vertically integrated assembly to accelerate production of their critical surgical guidance device.

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a leading manufacturer of specialty electronic components, including high-performance capacitors, radio frequency ("RF") filters, advanced medtech microphones, and balanced armature (BA) speakers, today announced an agreement to produce Elucent Medical's smart surgical guidance device for use with its EnVisio® In-Body Spatial IntelligenceTM System.

Knowles will produce Elucent Medical’s smart surgical guidance device for use with its EnVisio® In-Body Spatial IntelligenceTM System.

Leveraging Knowles' micro molding capabilities and using a design-for-manufacturability (DFM) optimization approach, Knowles worked with Elucent to iterate designs, identify tolerance and material improvement opportunities, and provide guidance throughout product design, development, and launch of their surgical guidance device.

"Knowles stands out as a technically capable, highly engaged, and future-focused partner," said Jeremy Klem, Vice President of Operations for Elucent Medical. "By combining deep engineering expertise, uncompromising quality, speed, and cost efficiency, Knowles enabled us to bring an excellent product to market faster and with greater confidence."

By focusing on manufacturability and continuous improvement, Knowles:

Improved production readiness, quality, and scalability

Sourced cost-effective materials

Reduced time to market

Built a foundation for future product improvement

This approach led to a more manufacturable, reliable product that is produced at one of Knowles' ISO 13485-certified and FDA-registered facilities in Penang, Malaysia.

"Our teams worked hands-on with Elucent Medical engineers at every stage, offering proactive input on design, performance, cost, and reliability," said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. "Our outcome-focused problem-solving approach is what makes Knowles the right long-term manufacturing partner."

Knowles offers a wide array of precision manufacturing capabilities ideal for the MedTech market, including micro coiling, molding, stamping, cable assembly, and precision machining.

For more information, visit https://www.knowles.com/products/custom-solutions/medtech-miniaturization.

About Knowles

Knowles is a leading manufacturer of specialty electronic components. We design parts that perform unique, critical functions for innovative technologies. Through extreme reliability, custom engineering, and scalable manufacturing, we enable businesses to succeed in the most demanding applications across MedTech, Defense, and Industrial markets.

Our high-performance capacitors, RF/Microwave filters, advanced medtech microphones, balanced armatures, and miniaturization products enable and enhance the performance of technologies with the power to change, improve, and save lives. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles has grown into a global organization with employees spanning 11 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.knowles.com.

About Elucent Medical

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in guided surgical technologies, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and accuracy. EnVisio® and SmartClip® provide advanced soft-tissue localization and surgical guidance powered by In-Body Spatial Intelligence™. Through a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Elucent Medical is advancing precision in soft tissue surgery and making a meaningful impact on patients and the medical professionals who care for them. For more information about Elucent Medical and its innovative technologies,

please, visit https:// www.elucent.com.

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SOURCE Knowles Corporation