Elumis Foundation, a Charity Formed by Children, Donates 1,000 Solar Electricity Kits in Vietnam

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elumis Foundation Inc., a United States based nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization donated 1,000 solar powered electricity kits in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. The donations were made in the provinces of Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, and Phu Yen.

The solar kits will provide basic electricity needs to families that are not connected to the electrical grid. The kits are manufactured by Elumis with state of the art photovoltaic and battery technology and will be able to provide continuous lighting for over 24 hours, and allow families to power their portable devices and small electrical powered items.

"We like to thank all the donors to our foundation. Your donations have allowed us to provide the children in these impoverished areas the ability to read at night and for the families the ability to power their portable devices. This will allow them to always be connected to the outside World and greatly increase their quality of life," stated Eva Sakellakis, Founder of the Elumis Foundation.

About Elumis Foundation Inc.

The Elumis Foundation is a certified 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization inspired and founded in March of 2018 by two siblings ages 15 and 13, looking to make a difference. The children used social media such as Facebook and GoFundMe to promote the foundation and solicit donations. Besides Vietnam, the Foundation intends to distribute kits to other impoverished regions of the World, such as Africa, India, and Central America. 100% of all funds raised will go towards the purchase and distribution of the solar kits.

