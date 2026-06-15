Elysium Health Announces the Launch of Creatine+, a First-of-Its-Kind Longevity-Focused Creatine System Designed to Support Strength, Recovery, and Cognition

Developed with the advisement of Michael Fredericson, M.D., Co-Director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, Creatine+ uniquely combines creatine monohydrate with HMB and pomegranate polyphenols

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, the leading longevity science company, today announced the launch of CREATINE+™ by Elysium Health, a novel 3-in-1 creatine system formulated specifically for longevity that supports strength, recovery, and cognition. Developed with the advisement of Michael Fredericson, M.D., Co-Director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, Professor and Director of PM&R Sports Medicine at Stanford University, and Elysium Scientific Advisory Board member, Creatine+ uniquely combines three scientifically validated ingredients—creatine monohydrate, HMB (β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate), and pomegranate polyphenols standardized to urolithin A precursors—to address multiple biological pathways involved in overall long-term health, including age-related muscle decline, physical function, and cognition.

Based on 10 g creatine or 10 g creatine + 3 g HMB daily for 2 weeks, combined with resistance training (after 1-week loading phase). Adapted from Jówko et al., Nutrition. 2001. CREATINE+ is a novel 3-in-1 system formulated specifically for longevity that supports strength, recovery, and cognition. Developed with the advisement of Dr. Michael Fredericson, Co-Director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, Creatine+ uniquely combines three scientifically validated ingredients—creatine monohydrate, HMB, and urolithin A precursors—to address multiple biological pathways involved in long-term health, including age-related muscle decline, physical function, and cognition.

While creatine has long been recognized as one of the most studied and effective supplements for supporting muscle performance, it has recently gained widespread attention beyond athletes and fitness enthusiasts as research increasingly highlights the importance of muscle health for healthy aging, mobility, and longevity. By age 80, muscle mass decreases by approximately 30%, strength by 40%, and power by 50%. Creatine+ was designed to help address this challenge by uniquely combining ingredients that support muscle energetics, recovery, mitochondrial health, and cognition—the biological foundations of longevity and strength.

Creatine+ features a comprehensive formulation designed specifically for longevity, not just athletic performance:

The highest purity micronized creatine monohydrate to support lean muscle, strength, and cognition

HMB, which works synergistically with creatine to support recovery and build muscle, as well as prevent muscle loss—meaning you keep more of the muscle you gain

Pomegranate polyphenols standardized to urolithin A precursors to support mitochondrial renewal and cellular energy production

"Creatine has become one of my favorite supplements for supporting the maintenance of lean body mass, strength, and performance as we age, especially when paired with consistent resistance training," said Dr. Fredericson, Co-Director of the Stanford Center on Longevity and Elysium Scientific Advisory Board member. "What's unique about Creatine+ is that it optimizes for two critical components of athletic performance—both output and recovery. I highly recommend creatine for men and women, but women especially face distinct changes in muscle physiology, and Creatine+ offers targeted nutritional support for maintaining performance and vitality."

Maintaining muscle health, mobility, and quality of life as we age requires more than simply building muscle. Creatine+ was designed to address multiple aspects of longevity by combining the highest-purity creatine monohydrate, micronized for superior solubility and bioavailability, with HMB—which supports recovery, helps reduce exercise-related muscle damage, and helps you maintain more of the muscle you build—and pomegranate polyphenols standardized to urolithin A precursors, which support mitochondrial health and cellular energy production. Clinical studies have shown that combining creatine with HMB can produce greater gains in lean muscle mass and strength than creatine alone. By pairing these ingredients with pomegranate-derived polyphenols that promote mitochondrial renewal, Creatine+ delivers a more comprehensive approach to supporting strength, recovery, cognition, and long-term muscle vitality.

"Over the last several years, creatine has evolved from a supplement primarily associated with athletes and gym-goers into one of the most widely popular interventions for healthy aging," said Elysium CEO Eric Marcotulli. "That shift reflects a growing recognition that muscle health is one of the most important predictors of long-term health, independence, and quality of life. At Elysium, we have always focused on translating advances in longevity science into products that help people not just age better but live better. Creatine+ is a natural extension of that mission—a scientifically rigorous formulation designed to support strength today, and to help preserve physical function, resilience, and cognition over the long term."

Creatine+ is available now at elysiumhealth.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Elysium Health™ is backed by General Catalyst, Morningside Ventures, Breyer Capital, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and other notable investors. Learn more at elysiumhealth.com.

SOURCE Elysium Health