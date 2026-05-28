/C O R R E C T I O N -- Elysium Health/

In the news release, Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of The Elysium Longevity Institute™ (TELI), issued 28-May-2026 by Elysium Health over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of The Elysium Longevity Institute™ (TELI)

A science-first, physician-led, comprehensive longevity program

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, the leading longevity science company, today announced the launch of The Elysium Longevity Institute™ (TELI), a science-first, physician-led, comprehensive longevity program. With the launch of TELI, the company's offerings will expand significantly to include personalized supplement and prescription protocols, peptides, and ongoing support to optimize outcomes and provide continuity of care. Grounded in rigorous, science-backed innovation—a hallmark of Elysium for over a decade—TELI will be led by Elysium's new chief medical officer, Omar Baker, M.D., in collaboration with Elysium co-founder, chief scientist, and Novartis Professor of Biology at MIT Leonard Guarente, Ph.D. A board-certified physician and visionary healthcare executive, Dr. Baker has spent nearly 15 years shaping policy, advancing population health management, and leveraging data and technology to improve the U.S. healthcare system. Most recently, Dr. Baker served as EVP and deputy chief medical officer at the largest health care company worldwide, UnitedHealth Group.

"Elysium has helped define a new category at the intersection of consumer health and biopharma by grounding its approach in science. While much of the longevity market is driven by narrative, Elysium has consistently invested in translational research—linking advances in aging biology, including NAD+ metabolism, to measurable health outcomes. With The Elysium Longevity Institute, we are bringing clinical-grade rigor, physician oversight, and longitudinal data tracking to telehealth—a space that has historically operated without these standards. In doing so, we are raising the bar from promise to proof."

After more than a decade of unparalleled product innovation—built on global partnerships with leading institutions and validated by over 20 clinical trials—Elysium is extending its market-leading model to the next frontier of health: science-first, physician-led longevity care. TELI will provide members with a personalized, end-to-end program for optimizing healthspan and lifespan supported by ongoing physician care. Members will have access to a number of science-backed therapies, including supplements, prescription medications, peptides, and more. At launch, TELI will offer vitamin injections and other therapies across four areas of health: healthy aging; energy, performance and recovery; detox and inflammation; and metabolic health. Initial patient enrollment will be limited to 10,000 and will be expanded as soon as responsibly possible.

"When we founded Elysium, both the longevity industry and dietary supplements lacked credibility," said Dr. Guarente. "We fundamentally changed consumer health by engaging many of the world's best scientists and aging research institutions to develop products grounded in scientific and clinical rigor. In support of Elysium's mission, we have conducted or been a part of over 20 human studies and, as a result, we have found incredible resonance in the marketplace—earning the trust of the most discerning health-conscious consumers. With The Elysium Longevity Institute, we will apply the same model of validation—focusing on scientific rigor, safety guardrails, and quality standards—to longevity-focused medicine, including testing, prescription products, and next-generation solutions such as peptides."

"Both consumer interest in NAD+ and the science behind it were nascent when we started Elysium," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Today, it is everywhere—NAD+ has unquestionably gone mainstream. And Basis, our award-winning NAD+ booster, is not only one of the most well-studied NAD+ products on the market, it is also the most clinically successful. Our proven track record of advancing one of the most promising areas in aging research alongside top scientists is what sets Elysium apart. The Elysium Longevity Institute represents our most ambitious expansion for Elysium, and it is an equally critical inflection point for the longevity industry more broadly. Elysium was purpose-built to bridge the gap between consumer health and the pharmaceutical industry, and it is uniquely positioned to provide access to new therapies while advancing the field and maintaining strict quality and safety standards."

The waitlist for TELI is open and can be accessed at elysiumhealth.com/teli. Given Elysium's track record of sold-out presales and product launches, the initial limited patient enrollment of 10,000 is expected to reach capacity quickly. Members of the waitlist will be the first to gain access to TELI and will be given priority according to their position. Waitlist members can further improve their position by referring new users. TELI is expected to launch in Q3 2026, and new enrollment waves will be added as quickly as responsibly possible. Visit elysiumhealth.com/teli to learn more.

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Elysium Health™ is backed by General Catalyst, Morningside Ventures, Breyer Capital, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and other notable investors. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com.

Correction: A hyperlink was added in the 6th paragraph.

SOURCE Elysium Health