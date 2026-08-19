EMA Evaluates 39 Microsegmentation Solutions to Identify Top Performers for Enterprise Security Teams

Grounded in independent analyst research and practitioner insights, EMA's latest Top 3 Buyer's Guide helps organizations evaluate microsegmentation solutions based on real-world security and operational requirements

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authored by Christopher M. Steffen, CISSP, CISA, CCZT, vice president of research covering information security, risk, and compliance management at EMA, the report evaluates 39 microsegmentation solutions and identifies leading offerings across 12 critical capability dimensions. The research is designed to help security leaders and practitioners select solutions that align with their organization's infrastructure environment, security objectives, operational model, and maturity level.

EMA™ Top 3 Buyer’s Guide – Microsegmentation

As organizations expand hybrid cloud environments and face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, traditional perimeter-based security approaches are no longer sufficient. Microsegmentation enables organizations to create granular security boundaries around workloads, applications, and devices, reducing attack surfaces and limiting lateral movement when breaches occur.

The dimensions were designed to measure solution effectiveness rather than simply the presence of individual features, assessing the full lifecycle of microsegmentation adoption, including discovery, policy creation, enforcement, visibility, compliance, and adaptive security response.

The evaluated capabilities include:

Policy-Based Network Segmentation Identity-Centric Segmentation Cloud Native & Container Segmentation OT/IoT & Unmanaged Device Coverage Automated Policy Discovery & Provisioning Visibility & Traffic Flow Mapping AI-Driven Anomaly Detection & Response Self-Healing & Adaptive Enforcement Security Ecosystem Integration SASE/NaaS Delivery Compliance & Audit Readiness Multi-Cloud & Hybrid Environment Support

The report synthesizes vendor briefings, EMA analyst research, and publicly available user sentiment to provide actionable solution profiles for security decision-makers. Rather than focusing solely on technical features, the research evaluates how solutions support organizations as they implement and operationalize microsegmentation strategies.

The report spans vendors across network security, cloud security, zero trust, SASE, and infrastructure security categories, providing guidance to help organizations move from market evaluation to confident decision-making.

"Microsegmentation is no longer a zero-trust aspiration but a proven operational discipline that organizations are deploying at scale to contain lateral movement, reduce breach impact, and satisfy regulatory requirements that perimeter controls alone cannot meet," said Steffen. "The EMA Top 3 Buyer's Guide on Microsegmentation cuts through a crowded and consequential market by surfacing the vendors that deliver across the full lifecycle of enforcement, from automated policy discovery through adaptive response and compliance readiness."

The complete research is available in EMA™ Top 3 Buyer's Guide – Microsegmentation.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates