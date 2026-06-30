EMA Research Finds AI Is Reshaping Data Security Priorities as Organizations Struggle with Governance and Multi-Cloud Complexity

Survey of 225 IT and business leaders reveals AI data security has become the leading driver for DSPM investments

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced the publication of its new research report, Leveraging DSPM and Artificial Intelligence to Solve Data Security Challenges, authored by Chris Steffen, vice president of research for security, risk, and compliance management.

Leveraging DSPM and Artificial Intelligence to Solve Data Security Challenges research report

Based on a survey of 225 IT professionals, security practitioners, data governance leaders, and technology business leaders across North American enterprises, the research examines how organizations are adapting their data security posture management (DSPM) strategies as artificial intelligence transforms the data security landscape.

The study found that AI is rapidly becoming the primary force shaping DSPM investments, governance strategies, and operational priorities. As organizations deploy AI initiatives, they face growing challenges related to data visibility, governance accountability, multi-cloud complexity, and the need for greater automation.

"Data security has always been critical, but AI is accelerating both the complexity of the challenge and the speed at which organizations must respond," said Steffen. "Unfortunately, most organizations are not yet equipped to meet that standard. The enterprises that treat DSPM as a prerequisite for AI deployment—rather than an afterthought—will be the ones that remain in control."

Key findings from the research include:

AI has become the leading DSPM investment driver. Securing AI data flows ranked as the top reason organizations invest in DSPM solutions (64.4%), surpassing data exfiltration prevention (56%) for the first time.

AI governance accountability remains fragmented. Responsibility for AI-related data risk is divided among IT (30.2%), security teams (29.8%), chief data officers (20%), and governance committees (18.7%), leaving many organizations without clear ownership.

Multi-cloud environments create significant governance challenges. Nearly half of respondents (45.3%) identified maintaining consistent security policies across cloud providers as their top concern due to differences in residency controls, key management, and security architectures.

Organizations are counting on automation to reduce operational burden. More than 85% expect automated remediation to reduce workloads, including one-third who anticipate workload reductions greater than 50%.

In addition to analyzing current data security challenges, the report offers practical guidance for evaluating DSPM platforms and capabilities in an increasingly AI-driven environment.

The independent research was sponsored by F5, IBM, Selcore, Skyhigh Security, and Virtru.

A detailed analysis of the findings is available in the report, Leveraging DSPM and Artificial Intelligence to Solve Data Security Challenges.

EMA will also host a complimentary webinar on July 14 featuring Steffen, who will present the study's key findings and recommendations for security and data governance leaders.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates