EMA Webinar to Explore How Enterprises Are Operationalizing Agentic AI Through Governed Orchestration and Trusted Execution

New EMA research finds that organizations are increasingly relying on AI for automation creation and operational decision-making, elevating the importance of governance, trust, and orchestration

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced a live webinar, Making Agentic AI Operational: Governed Orchestration and Trusted Execution with Automic V26, featuring Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer at EMA, and Kaj Wierda, Automic Product Manager at Broadcom.

Making Agentic AI Operational: Governed Orchestration and Trusted Execution with Automic V26 webinar

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI-driven automation, many are discovering that the challenge is no longer simply deploying AI; it is determining how to safely operationalize increasingly autonomous systems while maintaining governance, accountability, and operational control.

Recent EMA research reveals that AI is already playing a significant role in enterprise automation. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of organizations report that AI is a significant or extensive contributor to automation creation, while 61% say AI-driven actions already operate under centralized or federated orchestration. At the same time, organizations continue to require oversight for critical operational activities, including security changes, infrastructure modifications, and revenue-impacting workflows.

"Organizations are adopting increasingly intelligent technologies across virtually every operational domain," said Twing. "What our research shows is that the challenge is no longer confined to individual systems or automation platforms. Business outcomes increasingly depend on coordination across domains, teams, and technologies. The Enterprise Control Plane is emerging as a new architectural model designed to provide the governance, coordination, and outcome assurance required for increasingly intelligent and autonomous enterprise operations."

The webinar will explore how enterprise automation is evolving into an Intelligent Control Plane that provides the governance, orchestration, and visibility needed to coordinate AI agents, workflows, data pipelines, APIs, and operational processes across hybrid environments.

Drawing on EMA research findings, emerging industry trends, and insights into Broadcom's Automic V26 platform, the discussion will explore how organizations can move beyond isolated AI experimentation and establish governed, policy-driven execution models that scale across the enterprise.

During this webinar, attendees will learn:

Why operational trust—not AI capability—is emerging as the primary barrier to broader AI adoption

How organizations are embedding AI-driven decision-making into governed operational workflows

Why outcome assurance is becoming as important as execution assurance in AI-enabled environments

How orchestration, APIs, AI agents, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) technologies are converging into more unified execution frameworks

What role workload automation platforms can play as enterprise-wide control planes for intelligent operations

How organizations can balance automation intelligence, governance, auditability, and human oversight while expanding AI autonomy

The webinar is Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/making-agentic-ai-operational-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates