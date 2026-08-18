EMA Research Finds Only 38% of Organizations Are Completely Successful with Network Compliance

New research reveals widespread challenges with fragmented tools, network data quality, manual processes, and change control as enterprises work to improve network compliance

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, has released a new research report, "Network Compliance Strategies: How Enterprises Ensure their Networks Align with Regulations, Security Requirements, and Design Standards," authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research for network infrastructure and operations at EMA.

Network Compliance Strategies: How Enterprises Align their Networks with Regulations and Security Requirements research report

The research, based on responses from 251 IT professionals directly involved with network compliance, found that only 38% consider themselves completely successful with their network compliance practices. Just 23% rated the maturity of their compliance practice at the highest level.

The findings come as network compliance takes on a more strategic role within enterprise IT. EMA's Network Management Megatrends 2026 research found that compliance now drives 46% of enterprise network infrastructure and operations strategies, while 40% of IT leaders measure network team success by the ability to meet compliance and audit requirements.

"IT organizations now recognize that network compliance must be a continuous operational discipline, rather than a periodic exercise to answer audits and demonstrate adherence to regulatory frameworks," McGillicuddy said. "Unfortunately, compliance maturity is uneven across enterprises. EMA has uncovered too many manual processes and exceptions."

The new research reveals significant gaps in the ability of organizations to manage network compliance effectively, and those gaps can have direct operational and security consequences.

Among the report's other findings:

76% of organizations have experienced a security incident over the last two years as a direct result of network compliance failures, and 77% have experienced network downtime for the same reason.

Nearly half of organizations (49%) are already applying AI to network compliance, and another 47% are piloting or evaluating it. However, fewer than one-third are comfortable with fully autonomous compliance processes; most prefer AI to support human-in-the-loop decision-making.

Organizations with highly manual network operations struggled with compliance, while extensive automation correlated with success, especially if that automation was adopted specifically to address compliance requirements.

96% of organizations recognize that DNS is now within the scope of network compliance, but only 47% are integrating DNS compliance into their core compliance programs. Those who siloed DNS compliance reported less success.

The research provides IT leaders with a framework for evaluating their current network compliance practices and identifying opportunities to improve both compliance outcomes and operational efficiency.

The independent research was sponsored by Flock9 and Infoblox.

EMA will host a free webinar on August 25 featuring McGillicuddy, who will discuss the research findings and provide recommendations for organizations looking to strengthen their network compliance practices.

The complete research is available in Network Compliance Strategies: How Enterprises Ensure their Networks Align with Regulations, Security Requirements, and Design Standards.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, EMA empowers organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates