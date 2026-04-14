EMA Webinar to Explore How AI-Driven Observability Connects IT Performance to Real Business Impact

EMA research finds 55% of organizations moving to a cross-functional team approach or aligning IT to business services, signaling a shift toward outcome-driven operations

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar, Connect Real Time Business Impact with Observability and AI, focused on helping organizations align IT performance with measurable business outcomes. The session will feature Parker Hathcock, Research Director at EMA, Matt Gibiec, Regional Director, Solutions Engineering at Dynatrace, and Terese Pate, CTO Enterprise Transformation Platforms at DXC.

Connect Real Time Business Impact with Observability and AI webinar

Modern digital businesses must make critical decisions in real time, yet many teams remain reactive, overwhelmed by data that offers little insight into actual business impact. Traditional metrics and alerts fail to show what matters most, who is impacted, or how issues affect revenue-generating and mission-critical processes as they unfold.

EMA's research report, Redefining Modern Service Management: ServiceOps, ESM, and the Rise of AI-Powered Services, highlights the urgency of this challenge. In EMA's survey, 55% of respondents reported that their organizations are now explicitly "moving to a cross-functional team approach" or "aligned with business services," underscoring a growing shift toward outcome-driven IT operations. One respondent summarized his top priority: "I would improve the end-to-end visibility across services, infrastructure, and applications. Right now, monitoring is fragmented across multiple tools, making it difficult to quickly identify root causes of incidents."

"IT stakeholders, including operations and service delivery professionals, now collaborate regularly and often include business stakeholders to measure and ensure the best outcomes," said Hathcock. "This means that they all must integrate observability, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), AIOps, and agentic tools to drive daily success."

These findings point to an increasing need for AI-driven observability platforms that bridge traditional silos between IT operations and business performance. During the webinar, speakers will discuss how leading organizations are moving beyond system monitoring to understand real-time business impact and enable more proactive decision-making.

Attendees will learn how to:

Get real-time visibility into customer journeys and revenue-building transactions

Prioritize issues based on business impact, not just technical severity

Use AI and intelligent agents to anticipate problems and guide action

Align IT, operations, and business teams around shared, outcome-driven insights

The webinar will take place Tuesday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at: https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/business-impact-with-observability-and-ai-webinar-pr

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com and follow them on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Raleigh Gould

Enterprise Management Associates

303-543-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates