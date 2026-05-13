EMBC Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Embecta Corp. (EMBC) for Potential Securities Fraud

Embecta guided investors toward a $1.071-$1.093 billion revenue outlook for FY2026 while internal indicators reportedly already signaled the need for a cut -- shares later fell more than 25%.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who purchased Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) stock lost more than 25% of their investment value after the company slashed its full-year FY2026 financial outlook, reversing guidance it had publicly reaffirmed just months earlier. Those who suffered losses on their EMBC holdings are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On November 25, 2025, CFO Jacob P. Elguicze provided initial FY2026 revenue guidance of $1.071 billion to $1.093 billion, stating the company anticipated revenues would be "flat to down 2%" compared to FY2025. On February 5, 2026, during the Q1 FY2026 earnings call, Elguicze reaffirmed those ranges while noting the company expected results "closer to the lower end" due to "incremental US pricing headwinds." The full-year guidance was not cut at that time.

When Q2 FY2026 were reported, Embeca posted weaker-than-expected revenue and subsequently reduced its full-year outlook. EMBC shares dropped more than 25% in a single session. The update marked a reversal from prior guidance reaffirmations made in earlier earnings communications within the same fiscal year.

Shareholders who lost money on Embecta are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky before the investigation concludes . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Embecta Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY2026 financial guidance, including revenue and earnings-per-share projections that were reaffirmed on earnings calls and subsequently cut. When the revised outlook was disclosed, the stock price declined more than 25%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EMBC investigation? A: Investors who purchased EMBC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EMBC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP