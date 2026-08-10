Exelixis Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Exelixis (EXEL)

On May 5, 2026, Exelixis management reiterated full-year 2026 financial guidance. Weeks later, the Company lowered and narrowed that revenue outlook -- and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) reiterated its full-year 2026 financial guidance on its May 5, 2026 earnings call. Following its second quarter results, the Company lowered and narrowed that same revenue outlook, and shares declined. If you lost money on EXEL, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the May 5, 2026 call, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Senner stated: "Finally, we are reiterating our full year 2026 financial guidance, which is detailed on slide 16 of our earnings presentation." Chief Executive Officer Michael Morrissey told investors Exelixis was "off to a strong start in 2026" and that CABOMETYX "continued to grow in revenue, demand, and market share as the leading TKI for RCC and the market leader for neuroendocrine tumors in the oral second-line plus segment."

When the Company subsequently reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, it attributed the change to a slower-than-expected ramp in its neuroendocrine-tumor business. Quarterly revenue of approximately $628.7 million came in below Wall Street consensus. The investigation concerns when management first identified the slower ramp relative to the date guidance was reiterated.

Shareholders who purchased EXEL and suffered losses may have their claims evaluated at no cost or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EXEL Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Exelixis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue guidance and the commercial ramp of its neuroendocrine-tumor business. After the Company lowered and narrowed that guidance, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Exelixis allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the guidance reduction that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices, including the May 5, 2026 reiteration of full-year 2026 financial guidance.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EXEL investigation? A: Investors who purchased EXEL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do EXEL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EXEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EXEL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP