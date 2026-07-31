Embecta (EMBC) Stock Drop: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action and Urges Shareholders Who Lost Money to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit alleges that Embecta misled investors about its financial outlook, including the strength of its pen needle business and fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance, before the company announced a substantial reduction in its financial outlook and dividend.

Investors who suffered significant losses in Embecta stock may be eligible to participate in the class action. For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call Robbins LLP at (800) 350-6003.

What Are the Allegations Against Embecta (EMBC)?

According to the complaint, Embecta and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements about the company's business prospects and financial performance during the Class Period.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Embecta's second-quarter and full-year 2026 financial guidance, including statements that allegedly overstated the strength of the company's business and, in particular, its pen needle segment.

According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly reaffirmed Embecta's fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance while allegedly failing to disclose material adverse information concerning the company's business performance and the sustainability of its financial outlook.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Embecta failed to disclose that:

its pen needle sales were materially weaker than investors had been led to believe;

the company was unlikely to achieve its previously issued fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance; and

Embecta's public statements concerning its financial outlook and business prospects were materially misleading.

Embecta Stock Drops More Than 57% After Guidance Cut and Dividend Reduction

The alleged truth emerged on May 5, 2026, when Embecta reported that it had failed to meet its second-quarter 2026 guidance and substantially reduced its outlook for fiscal year 2026.

Embecta lowered its fiscal year 2026 guidance by approximately 46%, citing weakness in its pen needle sales. The company also announced a 93% reduction in its dividend.

Following these disclosures, Embecta's stock price fell more than 57% to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, causing significant losses for investors who purchased Embecta securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

What Is the Embecta (EMBC) Class Period?

The proposed Class Period is: November 25, 2025 – May 4, 2026

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities during this period may be eligible to participate in the class action.

What Can Embecta Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Embecta securities during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the securities class action.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff must submit their papers to the court by August 17, 2026.

The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to serve as lead plaintiff or take any action to remain an eligible class member. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member and potentially participate in any recovery obtained for the class.

For more information about the Embecta class action, EMBC investor losses, the allegations against Embecta, or shareholders' rights, contact Robbins LLP.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

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About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP