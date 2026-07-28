Embed Security Completes Annual SOC 2 Type II Examination, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise Security

Independent audit by Advantage Partners validates the continued operating effectiveness of Embed Security's security and confidentiality controls

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Security, the security noise cancellation® leader for Security Operations teams, today announced the successful completion of its annual SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to maintaining strong security controls and supporting customer compliance requirements. The examination was conducted by Advantage Partners, an independent certified public accounting firm, and covers the Trust Services Criteria for Security and Confidentiality.

A SOC 2 Type II examination evaluates the operating effectiveness of a company's security controls over an extended audit period, rather than at a single point in time. Annual renewal demonstrates that Embed Security continues to operate those controls consistently, year over year.

The examination evaluated the security controls supporting Embed Security's AI SOC platform, including its core investigation and response capabilities. Validated control areas included encryption, access management, vulnerability management, incident response, and data confidentiality.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we build at Embed Security. Renewing our SOC 2 Type II report each year is a promise kept," said Seth Summersett, CEO of Embed Security. "Renewing our SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects the systems, processes, and discipline our team follows every day so customers can have confidence in how we protect their data."

The full SOC 2 Type II report is available to customers and prospective customers upon request through the Embed Security Trust Center at trust.embedsecurity.com. Additional details are available in the company's SOC 2 Type II announcement.

About Embed Security

Embed Security is an AI SOC platform that serves as the trusted decision layer for the modern SOC. Founded in 2024 by cybersecurity and AI practitioners from Mandiant, Google, and the NSA, Embed turns down the security noise by scaling expert security reasoning across security operations, enabling teams to respond with speed and confidence.

The platform is built on two proprietary frameworks: iSteps™, structured investigation modules that show the reasoning behind every conclusion, and NoiseIQ™, the decision-control layer that lets teams shape how those conclusions get applied. The result is a SOC that catches more, misses less, and gets smarter with every case.

Embed is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Learn more at embedsecurity.com.

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SOURCE Embed Security