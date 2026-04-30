Embed Security Partners with Top Global IT & Security Provider to Power Next-Generation SOC Transformation

Embed's agentic AI platform anchors full SOC rebuild, reducing analyst workload by 75% while scaling autonomous, transparent investigations.

MILPITAS, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Security, the security noise cancellation® leader for Security Operations teams, today announced that a top global provider of IT and security management solutions has selected Embed to transform its Security Operations Center (SOC), following a comprehensive evaluation of AI-driven SOC platforms based on investigation depth, transparency, and accuracy. Embed's agentic security platform will support high-volume, multi-tenant security operations across one of the largest customer ecosystems in the MSP industry. The organization is deploying Embed's agentic security platform as the core investigation and decision layer, enabling autonomous alert triage and investigation at scale.

As part of this transformation, the organization is re-architecting its SOC from the ground up, across people, process and technologies, shifting from human-intensive alert triage to an operating model centered on autonomous, transparent investigation with faster, more consistent decision-making. The result is clear, consistent, and actionable investigation results that can be directly delivered to their end customers. Embed's agentic security platform will serve as the foundational layer, supporting the organization's vision for a next-generation "SOC of the Future."

Facing rapidly increasing alert volumes, fragmented tooling, and growing demands across its customer base, the organization is evolving beyond legacy approaches that rely on manual workflows and disconnected automation. This transformation unifies data, investigations, and response into a single, integrated model designed to scale with modern security operations. At the center is Embed's ability to autonomously investigate alerts across attack surfaces and apply structured, multi-step reasoning that mirrors expert analysts' workflows. Each investigation is delivered through Embed's iSteps™, providing full transparency into the evidence gathered, questions answered, and conclusions reached.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Embed as the foundational core : Embed's AI native platform accelerates triage workflows, serving as the core decision engine for the SOC.

: Embed's AI native platform accelerates triage workflows, serving as the core decision engine for the SOC. Next-gen innovation in SecOps : Unlike platforms that layer AI onto legacy workflows and ticketing systems, Embed was purpose-built from the ground up as an agentic security operations platform.

: Unlike platforms that layer AI onto legacy workflows and ticketing systems, Embed was purpose-built from the ground up as an agentic security operations platform. Transparent, evidence-backed automation : Embed's iSteps provide auditable reasoning chains that show exactly what was analyzed, what was concluded, and why.

: Embed's iSteps provide auditable reasoning chains that show exactly what was analyzed, what was concluded, and why. Scalable security operations: The platform is designed to support thousands of daily alerts and managed security customers with consistent investigation quality regardless of volume.

"We've reached a breaking point with traditional SOC models, where teams are expected to investigate everything but lack the capacity to do so effectively," said the Senior Security Executive overseeing Managed Security Services at the top global provider of IT and security management solutions. "We're not looking for incremental improvement, we're rethinking how security operations work from the ground up. We wanted a platform that could help us realize a true transformation. Embed gives us the foundation to eliminate noise, operate at scale, and move with confidence in every decision."

"This partnership reflects a shift from alert-driven to decision-centric security operations," said Seth Summersett, CEO at Embed Security. "Security teams are constrained by decision speed, quality, and fatigue. Embed acts as the decision layer for the SOC, applying agentic reasoning to deliver fast, consistent, and transparent outcomes at scale."

About Embed Security

Embed Security is a cybersecurity company focused on security noise cancellation® for demanding SecOps environments. Embed's AI SOC agentic security platform reduces alert fatigue and accelerates threat response across multiple attack surfaces by autonomously triaging and investigating security alerts, so teams can focus on real threats. Founded in 2024 by experienced security and AI practitioners, Embed uses AI and proprietary iSteps™ to deliver transparent, evidence-backed investigations at scale. Learn more at embedsecurity.com.

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SOURCE Embed Security