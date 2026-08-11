Ember LifeSciences appoints James Braithwaite as Chief Product Officer

Innovation executive to lead product strategy and development

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ember LifeSciences, Inc. continues to expand its portfolio of award-winning cold chain technology, the company today announced the appointment of James Braithwaite as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Braithwaite will spearhead product strategy and development across Ember's next-generation cold chain solutions and patient-centric devices.

James Braithwaite, Chief Product Officer, Ember LifeSciences

"James is one of the most accomplished R&D and product development executives in the country," said Clay Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember LifeSciences. "He brings a proven track record of driving category-defining growth at the world's most innovative consumer electronics brands. His expertise at the intersection of complex hardware and cloud infrastructure is critical as we continue expanding our product portfolio and bringing the next generation of cold chain technology to benefit patients around the world."

Braithwaite brings more than two decades of experience leading engineering, product development and R&D organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Innovation Officer at SharkNinja, where he led global product development from concept through commercialization and helped expand the company's product portfolio into 12 new categories, contributing to growth from approximately $250 million to more than $6 billion in annual revenue. Earlier in his career, Braithwaite served as Head of Product Development at Dyson, where he helped grow the business from approximately $50 million to $2.5 billion in annual revenue over nine years.

"I'm grateful to join a team that's tackling a longstanding challenge in healthcare with a practical, technology-driven solution," said James Braithwaite. "Ember has built an innovative platform that has the potential to transform how temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines are transported, and I'm excited to help shape the company's next generation of products."

Braithwaite joins Ember as the company continues to advance its award-winning cold chain technology. The Ember Cube combines industrial design with connected software to ensure transparency, real-time tracking and temperature integrity across the pharmaceutical supply chain. In 2026, the product received the "Best of the Best" Red Dot Design Award. As the global pharmaceutical industry faces $35 billion in annual losses from temperature excursions, Ember is helping shift the industry from a culture of hoping to one of knowing through real-time intelligence.

In addition to his leadership roles at SharkNinja and Dyson, Braithwaite earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Design Engineering from Brunel University and a Master of Design in Innovation Design Engineering from the Royal College of Art, and Imperial College, London.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. To learn more about Ember LifeSciences, visit emberlifesciences.com.

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SOURCE Ember LifeSciences