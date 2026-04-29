Ember LifeSciences introduces Ember Cube 2, earns 'Best of the Best' Red Dot Design Award

Award-winning cold chain solution is now commercially available — bringing greater control and visibility to how temperature-sensitive medicines are delivered

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare supply chain system, long reliant on "pack-and-pray" logistics, is facing increasing pressure from climate disruption and growing demand for temperature sensitive medicines. Ember LifeSciences, Inc., a leading provider of revolutionary cold chain technology, today announced the full commercial launch of the Ember Cube 2, a modular solution redefining how temperature-sensitive medicines are transported. The innovative Cube integrates real-time monitoring, GPS tracking and cloud-based visibility to help supply chain teams proactively manage shipments and reduce costly disruptions.

Ember Cube 2 wins "Best of the Best" Red Dot Award 2026

Underscoring the company's design-led approach, the Ember Cube 2 has just been awarded "Best of the Best" in the Red Dot Awards: Product Design, a global benchmark for design quality and innovation. This distinction places Ember among past honorees including Apple, Polestar, Google (Home) and Siemens. Beyond its sleek design, the Ember Cube 2 is engineered for operational scale, seamlessly embedding into workflows with automated digital labeling and real-time intelligence to ensure a safer, more transparent supply chain. The system is optimized for high-volume pharmaceutical shipping, utilizing highly efficient vacuum insulation and proprietary organic phase change materials to protect temperature-sensitive payloads.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Red Dot 'Best of the Best' award for the Ember Cube 2, celebrating its design and innovation at the very moment we bring this technology to the global market," said Clay Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember LifeSciences. "Building on the incredible success of the Ember Mug and Ember Baby Bottle, the Ember Cube reflects our commitment to solve critical gaps in the cold chain. Our technology ensures life-saving medicines arrive safely, reliably and exactly as intended — all of its features together truly set a new standard for the industry."

As healthcare supply chains face pressure from climate-driven disruptions, resilience has become a growing priority across the industry. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. pharmaceutical production facilities operate in areas that have experienced federally declared disasters, exposing temperature-sensitive medicines to increasing risk. Moreover, the number of medicines requiring temperature-controlled logistics — including injectable biosimilars and GLP-1 inhibitors — continues to increase each year. Nearly half of all new medicines are expected to require temperature-controlled shipping by 2030, yet these innovative medicines expose shippers to risk. Globally, temperature excursions contribute to $35 billion in annual losses for the industry, and the Ember Cube 2 was developed in response to these challenges.

Ember LifeSciences' existing customers and investors include leading pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacies including CVS Health, Cardinal Health, Chartwell and USADA. In addition to the Ember Cube 2, its product suite includes the flagship Ember Cube, which was named a 2024 TIME Magazine Invention of the Year and a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. To learn more about Ember LifeSciences, visit emberlifesciences.com.

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SOURCE Ember LifeSciences