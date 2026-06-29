Ember Sports and Atlanta Braves Partner to Bring Modern Training Technology to Youth Athletes

New partnership to bring affordable athletic training tools to communities across Braves Country

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Sports, an innovative leader in mobile sports technology, today announced an official partnership with Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves to expand affordable player development training tools for youth baseball and softball athletes across Braves Country.

The Ember Sports and Atlanta Braves partnership will help the next generation of athletes train smarter. Post this Using built-in video technology, Ember’s mobile app allows athletes, coaches and parents to analyze swings, pitching mechanics and movement directly from their phones and receive instant insights.

Through the partnership, Ember Sports will work with the Braves Country Baseball and Softball (BCBS) network to bring accessible, mobile-first training technology to athletes, coaches and families across the Southeast. The collaboration will integrate Ember Sports' mobile training platform across a growing regional network of youth leagues, recreational programs and community baseball and softball organizations led and organized by the Atlanta Braves.

"The future of baseball and softball training should be accessible to every athlete, not just those with connections to expensive facilities or elite programs," said Fred Williams, CEO of Ember Sports. "With the support of the Atlanta Braves, we're proud to help bring our modern, affordable training tools directly to players, coaches and families throughout Braves Country."

"At the Atlanta Braves, we believe every young athlete deserves access to high-quality training and development resources, regardless of their location or budget," said Atlanta Braves Senior Director of Alumni Relations & Growing the Game, Greg McMichael. "Our partnership with Ember Sports is a meaningful step toward making that vision a reality. By bringing their mobile-first platform to the BCBS network, we're putting a powerful and impactful training tool directly into the hands of the coaches, families, and kids who make up the fabric of baseball and softball communities across the Southeast."

The partnership marks a major milestone for Ember Sports as the company continues its grassroots mission to make modern player development tools more accessible to everyday athletes. While more than 25 million athletes participate in baseball and softball across the United States, advanced training technology has traditionally been limited to programs with expensive, external hardware and costly training facilities.

Using built-in video technology, Ember's mobile app allows athletes, coaches and parents to analyze swings, pitching mechanics and movement directly from their phones and receive instant insights with no wearable sensors, cameras or additional equipment required. The technology transforms smartphones into powerful and accessible player development tools, delivering real-time feedback and performance insights anytime, anywhere for just $12.99 per month.

Building on this mission, Ember Sports will also participate in BCBS events throughout the Atlanta Braves' regional footprint, bringing their technology to tournaments, youth leagues and recreational baseball and softball programs across Georgia and neighboring Southeastern states.

Together, Ember Sports and the Atlanta Braves aim to help the next generation of athletes train smarter, build confidence and gain greater access to modern player development tools both on and off the field.

To learn more about Ember Sports, visit EmberSports.com.

About Ember Sports

Ember Sports is a sports technology company redefining baseball and softball training through accessible and affordable data-driven performance tools. Available on iOS and VR platforms, Ember's Hitting Analyzer, Pitching Analyzer and immersive VR experiences deliver real-time metrics, video capture and advanced pitch recognition training, all without the need for expensive hardware. By removing traditional costs and facility barriers, Ember is driving the future of training for the next generation of athletes.

About the Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on BravesVision, with streaming available on Braves.TV. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.

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SOURCE Ember Sports