Former MLB Players Lead Ember Sports Mobile App, Bringing Pro-Level Training to Athletes Everywhere

The MLB veterans say platform is a "game changer" for athletes at every level

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports technology company Ember Sports is bringing professional-level baseball and softball training tools to athletes nationwide through a new mobile app developed in collaboration with former Major League Baseball players and coaches Brady Clark and Damon Mashore. Designed to make advanced player development more accessible, the platform delivers real-time performance insights using a mobile device, eliminating the need for costly hardware or exclusive facility-based systems.

Clark and Mashore, former MLB outfielders with a combined 18 seasons in the major leagues, now serve in leadership roles at Ember, helping guide the platform's development and real-world application. Clark is the company's Chief Operating Officer, while Mashore serves as Chief Integration Officer. Their involvement reflects a broader shift toward making the types of training tools once reserved for professional athletes available to players at every level.

Leveraging built-in iOS video capture, Ember's mobile app provides immediate, actionable feedback through tools such as its Hitting and Pitching Analyzers. Athletes can review performance using video replay, telestration and side-by-side comparisons, allowing for deeper analysis of swing mechanics, pitch execution and overall performance.

The platform also introduces virtual reality capabilities designed to enhance training in ways that are difficult to replicate in traditional environments. A key feature is Ember's ability to teach pitch tunneling, an advanced skill in which multiple pitches follow the same initial path before breaking differently, making them more difficult for batters to recognize and hit.

"Teaching hitters how to see the ball the way MLB players do has always been one of the hardest things to train," Mashore said. "With Ember's technology, we're able to simulate that in a meaningful way. That's a big step forward."

With more than 25 million baseball and softball athletes across the United States, access to advanced training tools has often been limited by cost and availability. Ember aims to expand that access with a subscription starting at $12.99 per month, delivering data and insights traditionally available only at the professional level.

"This is truly disruptive technology because of how easy it is to use and the low-cost barrier," said Clark. "It opens the door for more players at every level. From the conversations Damon and I have had across our baseball network, the reaction is usually, 'I can't believe you guys can do this.' Especially with VR, no one has been able to teach how we 'see' the ball."

By removing the need for specialized equipment and training facilities, Ember is expanding access to high-level development tools once reserved for the big leagues. Its virtual reality platform places athletes in customizable environments that simulate live pitching with adjustable speed, movement and location, helping improve pitch recognition, timing and decision-making.

"You're either on the forefront of technology or you're behind the game," Mashore added. "Being able to deliver this level of insight to players outside of the professional level at such an affordable cost is simply a game changer."

With leadership rooted in decades of professional playing and coaching experience, Ember Sports is entering the market with strong credibility and a focus on accessibility, aiming to bring professional-grade training within reach for the next generation of baseball and softball athletes.

To learn more about Ember Sports, visit EmberSports.com.

About Ember Sports

Ember Sports is a sports technology company redefining baseball and softball training through accessible and affordable data-driven performance tools. Available on iOS and VR platforms, Ember's Hitting Analyzer, Pitching Analyzer and immersive VR experiences deliver real-time metrics, video capture and advanced pitch recognition training, all without the need for expensive hardware. By removing traditional costs and facility barriers, Ember is driving the future of training for the next generation of athletes.

Contact:

Katie Schmidt

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SOURCE Ember Sports