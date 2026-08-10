Embraer S.A. Announces MATERIAL FACT

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBJ3, NYSE: EMBJ) (the "Company") in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has revised its 2026 guidance. Management believes that certain projections disclosed in the Material Fact published on March 6, 2026 no longer reflect the Company's best estimates for the year, considering the current opportunities and risks affecting its businesses. Accordingly, the Company presents the following updated guidance for 2026:

2026 GUIDANCE1 Previous Updated Commercial Aviation deliveries (aircrafts) 80 - 85 80 - 85 Executive Aviation Deliveries (aircrafts) 160 - 170 160 - 170 Consolidated Revenues (US$ billion) 8.2 – 8.5 8.2 – 8.5 Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.7% - 9.3% 10.0% - 10.6% Free Cash Flow2 (US$ million) 200 or higher 400 or higher

The projections disclosed herein will be reflected in Section 3 of the Company's Reference Form and will be available on the websites of the CVM and the Company within the applicable legal deadlines.

The projections disclosed in this Material Fact do not constitute a guarantee of performance and reflect solely the Company's management's current view. Such projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, including factors related to economic, market and industry conditions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the projections disclosed herein, which may be revised or updated by the Company in accordance with applicable regulations.

Felipe Santana Santiago de Lima

Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

______________________________________________ 1 Does not consider Eve 2 Free Cash Flow: refers to net cash generated from operating activities, less net additions to property, plant and equipment (PP&E) and additions to intangible assets.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.