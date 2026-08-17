Emergent 3 Secures Strategic Investment from Arthur Ventures

Funding will bring E3's safety platform to more schools, hospitals, and government facilities

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent 3 ("E3"), the emergency situational awareness and response platform that gives organizations real-time clarity during a crisis, today announced a strategic investment from Arthur Ventures ("AV"), an early growth capital firm that leads investments in B2B software companies. The partnership provides E3 with growth capital and strategic support for its product roadmap and continued expansion across the K-12, healthcare, and government markets.

E3 serves more than 1,000 school districts, hospitals, and government facilities across 48 states, with over 100,000 users on the platform. While most safety tools stop at alerting users that an incident is occurring, E3 answers the questions that drive outcomes: which exits are safe, whether to evacuate or lock down, who is accounted for, and what responders need to know before they arrive.

E3 recently launched two features for K-12 customers. Roll Call is a student accountability tool that syncs with a district's student information system, allowing administrators to take roll during any emergency and see which students are accounted for, which are safe, and which need to be found first. Reunification manages and documents the student-parent reunification process from staging to release, giving schools a verified record of every student's safe return. Both build on E3's existing platform, which includes Smart Maps, location-aware alerts, first responder access, and drill management.

"We built this as dads who wanted something better for our own kids" said PK Keller, Founder of E3. "From day one, our goal has been simple: an end-to-end school safety platform that is easy to use and just works. It's been rewarding to see educators and first responders share E3 with one another and help bring the platform into healthcare and government."

"After helping grow another software company, I wanted to build something with real purpose," said Dalton Mickelsen, CEO of E3. "From day one, E3 has been intentional about the markets we serve and focused on protecting people when it matters most."

About Emergent 3

Emergent 3 (E3) is the emergency situational awareness and response platform that gives organizations the clarity to protect their people when seconds matter. When an emergency happens, any staff member can trigger a location-aware alert, and leadership sees the incident unfold on an interactive map of the organization's own floor plans – who is safe, who needs help, and where each person is. With built-in Smart Maps, real-time accountability, first responder access, drill reporting, and reunification, E3 provides coordinated action for schools, hospitals, and government facilities. The platform requires no additional hardware and serves thousands of facilities across the nation. Learn more at Emergent3.com.

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is an early growth capital firm that leads investments in B2B software companies located outside Silicon Valley. Since 2013, they have partnered with 80+ companies in different cities across all regions of the United States and Canada. Arthur Ventures manages ~$2 billion and is actively investing out of its $800 million in capital committed to its 2025 fund vintages. Learn more at arthurventures.com.

SOURCE Emergent 3