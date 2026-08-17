Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Emergent BioSolutions reported approximately $97 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. The same period included a $191.3 million non-cash NARCAN impairment. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shareholders lost money as the stock sold off following the Company's second-quarter results, even as Emergent reported approximately $234 million in revenue and roughly $97 million in adjusted EBITDA. If you suffered a loss on your Emergent BioSolutions investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Here are the two numbers. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $97 million, up sequentially. Included in the same quarter under GAAP: a $191.3 million non-cash impairment charge on NARCAN, attributed to increased competition and pricing pressure in naloxone. The single-quarter impairment charge was nearly twice the adjusted EBITDA figure highlighted for investors.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Emergent BioSolutions and certain of its officers may have violated federal securities laws in connection with the Company's reported results and the carrying value of its naloxone franchise.

Shareholders who lost money on EBS are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost , or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EBS Investigation

Q: What is the EBS securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. The Company reported approximately $97 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter while recording a $191.3 million non-cash NARCAN impairment tied to naloxone competition and pricing pressure. Shares declined and investors suffered losses.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EBS investigation? A: Investors who purchased EBS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the EBS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased EBS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do EBS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EBS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EBS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP