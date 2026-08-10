Emergent BioSolutions Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions cut FY2026 revenue guidance to $645-$675 million after reaffirming a $720-$760 million outlook three months earlier. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shareholders absorbed a sharp decline after the Company reduced its FY2026 revenue guidance to $645-$675 million, down from the $720-$760 million range management had reaffirmed on its April 30, 2026 earnings call. If you lost money on EBS shares, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The timeline is specific. On February 26, 2026, Emergent issued initial FY2026 guidance of $720-$760 million in revenue and $135-$155 million in adjusted EBITDA. On that same call, Chief Financial Officer Richard S. Lindahl attributed softer NARCAN demand to the prolonged government shutdown and near-term market uncertainty, characterizing those factors as "we view as transient and not reflective of the long-term growth potential in this category." Management further stated that it expected NARCAN to maintain its leading market share, while the accompanying presentation stated that the Company had "[m]aintained market leadership; pricing stabilized."

On April 30, 2026, Emergent reaffirmed its FY2026 revenue guidance of $720–$760 million, leaving the forecast unchanged from February. The Company simultaneously raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $155–$175 million from $135–$155 million.

Roughly three months later, on August 5, 2026, Emergent reduced its FY2026 revenue guidance to $645–$675 million from $720–$760 million, a $75 million reduction at the midpoint. The Company also reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance to $130–$150 million from $155–$175 million. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Emergent's prior guidance statements were adequately supported.

Shareholders who purchased EBS stock and sustained losses may have their claims evaluated at no cost , or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EBS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the EBS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased EBS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EBS investigation? A: Investors who purchased EBS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Emergent BioSolutions made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and the Company's characterization of NARCAN demand and pricing. After reaffirming its $720–$760 million FY2026 revenue outlook on April 30, 2026, Emergent cut that range to $645–$675 million on August 5—a $75 million reduction at the midpoint—and reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance to $130–$150 million from $155–$175 million. The Company's guidance reduction was followed by a decline in its stock price, causing losses to investors.

Q: What do EBS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EBS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EBS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP