Emerson Acquires Glue Inc. to Accelerate AI-Driven Test & Measurement Innovation

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has acquired Glue Inc., an innovator in advancing intelligent validation and test through its AI-enabled software product Glue Studio. Glue Studio features specialized AI-centric capabilities for test generation and planning. The acquisition strengthens Emerson's strategy to deliver more software-defined, data-centric capabilities across Test & Measurement's NI portfolio.

Glue Studio's technology accelerates the continued investment in Emerson's NI Nigel™ AI, the industry's first AI specifically optimized for test and measurement workflows. Nigel reflects Emerson's vision for AI in test and measurement: domain-specific, deeply integrated, and designed to improve human decision-making. Nigel is embedded directly within NI software and trained in test system design, methodologies and data analysis, providing context-aware guidance throughout product development. As a result, Nigel delivers productivity improvements including faster product releases and increased customer engagement. Glue Studio's capabilities will strengthen Nigel's ability to connect validation workflows, enhance traceability and accelerate the path from design to verified performance.

"Glue Studio brings highly complementary capabilities that align closely with Emerson's strategy to lead in software-defined test and measurement," said Ritu Favre, Group President of Test & Measurement at Emerson. "By integrating Glue Studio's AI-enabled validation technology into Nigel, we are enhancing our ability to extend AI-assisted test planning and validation across the engineering workflow and help customers improve engineering decisions."

For more information on NI Nigel™ AI, visit: Explore NI Nigel AI.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

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SOURCE Emerson