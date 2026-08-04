Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 Change Underlying Orders2



7 % Net Sales $4,553 $4,873 7 % Underlying Sales3



6 % Pretax Earnings $734 $916

Margin 16.1 % 18.8 % 270 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4 $1,232 $1,387

Margin 27.1 % 28.5 % 140 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.03 $1.28 24 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 $1.52 $1.71 13 % Operating Cash Flow $1,062 $1,425 34 % Free Cash Flow $970 $1,323 36 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson had an outstanding third quarter with sales, margin expansion, earnings and cash flow all exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Demand was robust, with underlying orders up 7%, led by Software & Systems and broad-based growth in North America and Asia. The conflict in the Middle East remains fluid, and I am proud of our team's ability to deliver results and support our customers around the world."

Karsanbhai continued, "We are raising our full year guidance, reflecting our strong third quarter performance and healthy demand. Secular tailwinds continue to support sustained investment in our growth verticals and provide a solid foundation as we finish 2026 and look ahead to 2027."

2026 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.

Guidance figures are approximate. 2026 Q4 2026‌ Net Sales Growth ~5% ~5% Underlying Sales Growth ~5% ~3.5% Earnings Per Share ~$1.45 ~$4.89 Amortization of intangibles ~$0.34 ~$1.39 Restructuring and related costs ~$0.03 ~$0.24 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs ~$0.01 ~$0.09 Discrete taxes ~$0.02 ~$0.05 IEEPA tariff refunds - ~($0.11) Adjusted Earnings Per Share ~$1.85 ~$6.55 Operating Cash Flow

~$4.1B Free Cash Flow

~$3.6B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, discrete taxes and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine, Middle East and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Doug Ashby Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended June

30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2026

2025

2026















Net sales $ 4,553

$ 4,873

$ 13,161

$ 13,781 Cost of sales 2,160

2,218

6,161

6,393 SG&A expenses 1,266

1,343

3,773

3,902 Other deductions, net 298

311

944

744 Interest expense, net 95

85

145

258 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 734

916

2,138

2,484 Income taxes 154

198

536

542 Earnings from continuing operations 580

718

1,602

1,942 Discontinued operations, net of tax 6

—

7

— Net earnings 586

718

1,609

1,942 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries —

—

(48)

1 Net earnings common stockholders $ 586

$ 718

$ 1,657

$ 1,941















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations 580

718

1,650

1,941 Discontinued operations 6

—

7

— Net earnings common stockholders $ 586

$ 718

$ 1,657

$ 1,941















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 564.7

561.1

567.1

562.7















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.03

$ 1.28

$ 2.91

$ 3.45 Discontinued operations 0.01

—

0.01

— Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04

$ 1.28

$ 2.92

$ 3.45

































Quarter Ended June

30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2026

2025

2026 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 219

$ 204

$ 677

$ 613 Restructuring costs 37

87

70

141 Other 42

20

197

(10) Total $ 298

$ 311

$ 944

$ 744























Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2025

June 30, 2026 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 1,544

$ 2,180 Receivables, net 3,101

3,057 Inventories 2,213

2,513 Other current assets 1,725

1,905 Total current assets 8,583

9,655 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,871

2,861 Goodwill 18,193

18,122 Other intangible assets 9,458

8,686 Other 2,859

2,884 Total assets $ 41,964

$ 42,208







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,797

$ 5,587 Accounts payable 1,384

1,613 Accrued expenses 3,616

3,572 Total current liabilities 9,797

10,772 Long-term debt 8,319

7,526 Other liabilities 3,550

3,516 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,282

20,379 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 16

15 Total equity 20,298

20,394 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,964

$ 42,208









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Nine Months Ended June 30,



2025

2026 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 1,609

$ 1,942 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(7)

— Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,139

1,105 Stock compensation

198

181 Changes in operating working capital

(80)

(320) Other, net

(195)

(6) Cash from continuing operations

2,664

2,902 Cash from discontinued operations

(576)

— Cash provided by operating activities

2,088

2,902









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(263)

(284) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(36)

— Other, net

(94)

(38) Cash used in investing activities

(393)

(322)









Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

1,419

1,434 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

5,292

6,229 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(1,349)

(7,028) Proceeds from long-term debt

1,544

— Payments of long-term debt

(503)

(588) Dividends paid

(895)

(935) Purchases of common stock

(1,147)

(898) Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(7,244)

— Settlement of AspenTech share awards

(76)

— Other, net

(60)

(134) Cash used in financing activities

(3,019)

(1,920)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(45)

(24) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

(1,369)

636 Beginning cash and equivalents

3,588

1,544 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,219

$ 2,180

















Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended June 30,

2025

2026

Reported

Underlying Sales













Control Systems & Software $ 1,120

$ 1,199

7 %

7 % Test & Measurement 360

445

23 %

23 % Software & Systems $ 1,480

$ 1,644

11 %

11 %















Sensors 1,013

1,091

8 %

7 % Final Control 1,522

1,586

4 %

3 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,535

$ 2,677

6 %

5 %















Safety & Productivity $ 538

$ 552

3 %

2 %















Total $ 4,553

$ 4,873

7 %

6 %



Sales Growth by Geography

Quarter Ended

June 30, Americas 8 % Europe (1) % Asia, Middle East & Africa 8 %



Table 4 cont.



Nine Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Control Systems & Software $ 3,235

$ 3,332

3 %

2 % Test & Measurement 1,077

1,268

18 %

15 % Software & Systems $ 4,312

$ 4,600

7 %

5 %















Sensors 2,986

3,111

4 %

2 % Final Control 4,315

4,469

4 %

2 % Intelligent Devices $ 7,301

$ 7,580

4 %

2 %















Safety & Productivity $ 1,548

$ 1,601

3 %

2 %















Total $ 13,161

$ 13,781

5 %

3 %





Sales Growth by Geography



Nine Months Ended

June 30, Americas 6 % Europe (1) % Asia, Middle East & Africa 1 %



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2025

2026

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Control Systems & Software $ 271

$ 393

$ 285

$ 391 Margins 24.2 %

35.2 %

23.8 %

32.6 % Test & Measurement (26)

81

11

132 Margins (7.2) %

22.4 %

2.6 %

29.6 % Software & Systems $ 245

$ 474

$ 296

$ 523 Margins 16.6 %

32.1 %

18.0 %

31.8 %















Sensors 246

259

303

323 Margins 24.2 %

25.5 %

27.7 %

29.7 % Final Control 351

389

349

424 Margins 23.1 %

25.5 %

22.0 %

26.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 597

$ 648

$ 652

$ 747 Margins 23.5 %

25.5 %

24.3 %

27.9 %















Safety & Productivity $ 103

$ 110

$ 93

$ 117 Margins 19.2 %

20.4 %

16.9 %

21.2 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (71)

(45)

(68)

(64) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 27

27

29

29 Corporate and other (72)

(31)

(1)

(49) Interest expense, net (95)

—

(85)

— Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 734

$ 1,183

$ 916

$ 1,303 Margins 16.1 %

26.0 %

18.8 %

26.7 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,232





$ 1,387 Margins



27.1 %





28.5 %



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2025

2026

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2 Control Systems & Software $ 114

$ 8

$ 100

$ 6 Test & Measurement 107

—

108

13 Software & Systems $ 221

$ 8

$ 208

$ 19















Sensors 11

2

11

9 Final Control 30

8

27

48 Intelligent Devices $ 41

$ 10

$ 38

$ 57















Safety & Productivity $ 7

$ —

$ 7

$ 17















Corporate —

233

—

6 Total $ 269

$ 41

$ 253

$ 99



1 Amortization of intangibles includes $50 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 and $12 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring and related costs of $23 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $20 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech.











Quarter Ended June 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2025

2026 Control Systems & Software $ 135

$ 128 Test & Measurement 119

120 Software & Systems 254

248







Sensors 32

34 Final Control 56

56 Intelligent Devices 88

90







Safety & Productivity 19

27







Corporate 11

12 Total $ 372

$ 377

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.























Quarter Ended June 30,









2025

2026 Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (71)

$ (68) Integration-related stock compensation expense







261

4 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (45)

$ (64)











Quarter Ended June 30,









2025

2026 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (72)

$ (1) Corporate restructuring and related costs







3

6 Acquisition / divestiture costs







38

28 IEEPA tariff refunds







—

(82) Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (31)

$ (49)



1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $24 related to AspenTech of which $20 is reported as restructuring costs, and $2 related to NI







Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.





Quarter Ended June 30,

2025

2026 Pretax earnings $ 734

$ 916 Percent of sales 16.1 %

18.8 % Interest expense, net 95

85 Amortization of intangibles 269

253 Restructuring and related costs 41

99 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 44

32 IEEPA tariff refunds —

(82) Adjusted EBITA $ 1,183

$ 1,303 Percent of sales 26.0 %

26.7 %









Quarter Ended June 30,

2025

2026 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.03

$ 1.28 Amortization of intangibles 0.37

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.06

0.13 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.06

0.05 Discrete taxes —

0.01 IEEPA tariff refunds —

(0.11) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.52

$ 1.71



Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 916

$ 198

$ 718

$ —

$ 718

$ 1.28 Amortization of intangibles 253 1 59

194

—

194

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 99 2 25

74

—

74

0.13 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 32

2

30

—

30

0.05 Discrete taxes —

(7)

7

—

7

0.01 IEEPA tariff refunds (82)

(19)

(63)

—

(63)

(0.11) Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,218

$ 258

$ 960

$ —

$ 960

$ 1.71 Interest expense, net 85



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,303











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $12 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 7

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.



2026 Q3 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) /

Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 7 % — % — % 7 % Test & Measurement 23 % — % — % 23 % Software & Systems 11 % — % — % 11 % Sensors 8 % (1) % — % 7 % Final Control 4 % (1) % — % 3 % Intelligent Devices 6 % (1) % — % 5 % Safety & Productivity 3 % (1) % — % 2 % Emerson 7 % (1) % — % 6 %

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 Underlying Sales

Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) /

Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 3 % (1) % — % 2 % Test & Measurement 18 % (3) % — % 15 % Software & Systems 7 % (2) % — % 5 % Sensors 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Final Control 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Intelligent Devices 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Safety & Productivity 3 % (1) % — % 2 % Emerson 5 % (2) % — % 3 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2026 Q4

Guidance 2026 Guidance Reported (GAAP) ~5% ~5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX - ~(1.5 pts) (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) ~5% ~3.5%



2025 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 271 24.2 % $ 114 $ 8 $ 393 35.2 % Test & Measurement (26) (7.2) % 107 — 81 22.4 % Software & Systems $ 245 16.6 % $ 221 $ 8 $ 474 32.1 % Sensors 246 24.2 % 11 2 259 25.5 % Final Control 351 23.1 % 30 8 389 25.5 % Intelligent Devices $ 597 23.5 % $ 41 $ 10 $ 648 25.5 % Safety & Productivity $ 103 19.2 % $ 7 $ — $ 110 20.4 %

2026 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 285 23.8 % $ 100 $ 6 $ 391 32.6 % Test & Measurement 11 2.6 % 108 13 132 29.6 % Software & Systems $ 296 18.0 % $ 208 $ 19 $ 523 31.8 % Sensors 303 27.7 % 11 9 323 29.7 % Final Control 349 22.0 % 27 48 424 26.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 652 24.3 % $ 38 $ 57 $ 747 27.9 % Safety & Productivity $ 93 16.9 % $ 7 $ 17 $ 117 21.2 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2025 Q3 2026 Q3 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 734 $ 916 Margin

16.1 % 18.8 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

211 125 Amortization of intangibles

269 253 Restructuring and related costs

18 93 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,232 $ 1,387 Margin

27.1 % 28.5 %



Free Cash Flow

2025 Q3 2026 Q3

2026E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 1,062 $ 1,425

~$4.1 Capital expenditures

(92) (102)

~(0.45) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 970 $ 1,323

~$3.6













Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson