Emerson Advances AI Across Software Portfolio, Accelerating Test Productivity by Up to 50 Percent

New NI Nigel AI capabilities embed context-aware AI authorship across the NI LabVIEW+ Suite, extending productivity gains to engineers globally

Adds AI-powered code generation to LabVIEW and automated test sequence creation to TestStand

Cuts test development time and effort by up to 50 percent across representative engineering workflows

Extends Nigel AI across the full NI LabVIEW+ Suite for end-to-end AI-assisted test workflows

Keeps engineers in control with built-in security, governance and regulatory alignment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced new NI Nigel™ AI enhancements, including author code generation capabilities, across its full software portfolio. This next phase of Nigel AI introduces prompt-based code generation within NI LabVIEW™ and automated sequence generation in NI TestStand™, enabling engineers to move from design to validation more quickly while maintaining the rigor required in mission-critical applications. Based on internal benchmarking across representative engineering workflows, these capabilities reduce the time and effort required to develop and deploy test systems by up to 50 percent – accelerating test engineering productivity across industries like automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and semiconductors.

As product complexity increases and validation cycles grow more demanding across industries, engineering teams face pressure to deliver higher throughput without sacrificing quality. Emerson's approach embeds context-aware AI directly into the test environments engineers already use, helping streamline development while ensuring robust security, alignment with regulatory requirements such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and strong engineering oversight. This evolution from supportive advisor to intelligent author enables faster workflows while maintaining traceability, governance and informed human judgment.

"In one year, Nigel has evolved from an AI advisor to AI author, showing the strength of the NI platform and its ability to integrate the most in-demand technologies quickly for the benefit of our customers," said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson's test and measurement business. "By enabling purpose-built AI to generate code and test sequences within workflows, we're accelerating productivity while ensuring engineers remain in control of validation and decision-making."

With this release, Nigel AI is now available across the broader NI LabVIEW+ Suite, bringing AI-driven workflows to NI InstrumentStudio™, NI FlexLogger™ and NI VeriStand™. The expansion brings context-aware intelligence into interactive measurements, sensor-based datalogging and hardware-in-the-loop test environments in industries like semiconductors, electronics, aerospace and defense, and automotive. Engineers can now apply AI capabilities consistently across the full test lifecycle – from initial development through system validation and deployment.

Nigel AI is purpose-built for engineering environments and operates directly within structured test workflows. It leverages modular instrumentation, open software systems, configurable workflows, engineering code and structured data to produce outputs aligned with real-world system constraints. This approach enables more reliable, actionable results while maintaining the standards required for complex, multi-system validation.

Emerson continues to invest in AI-enabled software as part of its strategy to improve engineering productivity and address growing demand for automation in validation workflows. By integrating AI directly into core engineering tools and delivering measurable efficiency gains, the company is advancing the shift toward more intelligent, software-defined test systems.

With decades of expertise in test and measurement informing Nigel AI's capabilities, Emerson is well-positioned to help engineering organizations scale productivity, manage complexity, accelerate innovation and advance agentic operations through intelligent test automation.

To learn more about NI Nigel AI and the new code-generation capabilities, visit ni.com/nigel.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson