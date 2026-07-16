Emerson Automates Refinery Scheduling to Improve Margins, Respond Faster to Market Volatility

New software solutions integrate planning and scheduling processes to accelerate decision-making

Crude Schedule Optimization and Multi-Blend Optimization available in a single, integrated platform

Improves refinery margins by automating time-intensive manual workflows

Enables refineries to respond more quickly to market volatility and optimize product blending

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has introduced software that automates two of refining's most time-intensive and margin-critical processes: crude scheduling and product blending. The new solutions enable refineries to increase operating margins, improve efficiency and respond faster to market changes.

Customers use Aspen Unified Scheduling™ (AUS) to eliminate the disconnected tools and manual data gathering that make scheduling harder during volatile markets. AUS now adds two new products – Crude Schedule Optimization and Multi-Blend Optimization – that bring planning, scheduling and blending into one platform. As a result, customers can turn optimal plans into realistic schedules fast enough to keep up with changing market conditions.

"Refinery schedulers are managing more complexity and greater crude market volatility, with the same hours in the day," said Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson's Aspen Technology business. "By automating the most time-intensive workflows within a unified platform, our solutions free experienced teams to focus on higher-value decisions while enabling newer engineers to contribute faster. The result is stronger margins and better operational decisions across the organization."

Optimizing Crude Scheduling

Crude Schedule Optimization takes refinery data from Aspen Unified PIMS™ and automatically determines the optimal crude receipts, transfers, blends and production schedules to maximize margins. By minimizing manual work and enabling rapid "what if" scenario testing, refineries can improve scheduling precision, thereby reducing errors and enabling rapid response to crude market fluctuations and price opportunities.

Maximizing Blending Efficiency

Multi-Blend Optimization simultaneously optimizes the recipe of each individual batch of blended product within the scheduling window. It continuously optimizes product qualities and balances production against market conditions and operational constraints, while ensuring compliance with quality specifications. By making optimal use of available blend components, refineries reduce quality giveaway, lower blend component costs and improve profitability.

Both solutions are offered as separately licensed products available within Aspen Unified Scheduling. As part of the broader Aspen Unified™ solution, Aspen Unified Scheduling connects data, optimization and execution – reducing manual intervention, improving operational consistency and accelerating the speed of critical business decisions.

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson