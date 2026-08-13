Emerson to Automate BP-Operated Shah Deniz Compression Project

Integrated control and safety systems will support remote operations, improving safety, reliability and production on a normally unattended offshore platform

BP extends collaboration with Emerson to maximize gas recovery and processing efficiency.

Integrated control and safety systems provide process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection, and power management.

Emerson's experience in delivering value across the full project lifecycle reduces complexity, cost and risk for global projects.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BP has awarded global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver automation technologies for the Shah Deniz Compression project off the coast of Azerbaijan.

This builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies, with Emerson previously serving as the main automation contractor for the Azeri Central East and Shah Deniz Stage 2 developments. Under the new contract, Emerson will provide integrated control and safety systems to enhance production, safety and reliability on the new offshore compression platform.

The $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression project, which includes an electrically powered, normally unattended offshore production platform, represents the next stage in developing the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea. Designed to access low-pressure gas reserves and maximize overall recovery, the platform will be equipped with four 11MW compressors and serve as the central compression hub for gas from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Bravo platforms. The facility will operate remotely from BP's onshore Sangachal terminal, located 55 km south of Baku.

Emerson's integrated solution includes its DeltaV™ Distributed Control System and DeltaV Safety Instrumented System, which provide process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection, and power management. Together, these systems deliver real-time visibility and control of critical operations remotely, helping to reduce operating costs, while improving efficiency, safety and platform availability.

Unlike approaches focused solely on upfront capital costs, Emerson optimizes across the full project lifecycle, improving schedule predictability, reducing cost and complexity, and accommodating change when it matters most. Cloud engineering services and digital twin technology bring virtual testing, system integration and operator training together in one connected workflow.

"Emerson has served as the main automation contractor for the Shah Deniz development for over a decade, demonstrating how our proven, end-to-end execution model delivers well beyond the initial build," said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with BP, deploying advanced systems to enable remote operations and significantly expand the production profile of Shah Deniz."

The project is expected to enable approximately 50 billion cubic meters of additional gas and around 25 million barrels of condensate production and export. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2029, with first gas compression expected from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform in 2029 and from the Shah Deniz Bravo platform in 2030.

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson