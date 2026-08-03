Emerson's Integrated Automation Portfolio Fast-Tracks AI-Scale Data Centers

DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers delivers precision control, industrial reliability and project expertise to accelerate time-to-compute

Accelerated Project Delivery: The DeltaV™ Automation Platform improves project schedules by decoupling hardware and software to allow for parallel execution and standardizing equipment-level and facility-wide control.

The DeltaV™ Automation Platform improves project schedules by decoupling hardware and software to allow for parallel execution and standardizing equipment-level and facility-wide control. Single Unified Platform: A unified monitoring and control layer integrates data center critical infrastructure, coordinating across the thermal, mechanical and electrical subsystems for real-time response to power and cooling load changes.

A unified monitoring and control layer integrates data center critical infrastructure, coordinating across the thermal, mechanical and electrical subsystems for real-time response to power and cooling load changes. Industrial-Grade Reliability: Built on decades of automation expertise, Emerson delivers real-time visibility and control that anticipates changes in cooling and power needs and helps maintain uptime at scale.

Built on decades of automation expertise, Emerson delivers real-time visibility and control that anticipates changes in cooling and power needs and helps maintain uptime at scale. AI-Enabled Portfolio: Embedded AI technologies in the DeltaV Automation Platform deliver actionable insights to the right people at the right time, helping simplify complex control and building the foundation for autonomous operations.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates data center demand and compresses project timelines, infrastructure complexity is at an all-time high. Global automation leader Emerson's (NYSE: EMR) DeltaV™ Automation Platform for Data Centers meets this challenge with an automation portfolio designed for AI-scale data centers – where speed, reliability and operational excellence are non-negotiable. The DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers delivers a unified automation system for the monitoring and control of data center critical infrastructure, bringing together the thermal, mechanical and electrical sub-systems under a highly scalable, flexible architecture.

In the AI era, faster time to market directly impacts revenue, customer commitments and competitive advantage. These compressed project timelines put tremendous pressure on supply chains, engineering and design teams, electricians, engineers and other project personnel who must rapidly complete the project while simultaneously meeting the reliability, flexibility and dynamic operational needs of modern data centers.

To bring gigawatt-scale facilities online faster while maximizing operational reliability, the DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers replaces point solutions and complex mappings with an integrated automation architecture from the inception of project design. Rather than separate, manual coordination of sub-systems, the DeltaV platform unifies them under a single unified control solution, reducing engineering effort, simplifying integration and creating consistency across commissioning, operations and maintenance.

"Data center performance is no longer defined by individual components alone, but by how effectively critical systems work together," said Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson's process systems and solutions business. "The DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers gives operators the unified visibility and coordinated control they need to commission projects predictably, operate reliably at scale and meet aggressive timelines. It's the foundation that turns speed into sustainable competitive advantage."

The DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers delivers:

Precision Control: Real-time monitoring and management of highly variable loads and cooling optimization – providing equipment level and facility-wide control that dynamically adjusts to changing thermal loads.

Real-time monitoring and management of highly variable loads and cooling optimization – providing equipment level and facility-wide control that dynamically adjusts to changing thermal loads. Industrial-Grade Reliability at Scale: Integrated control and operational visibility in the DeltaV Automation Platform helps data center teams detect abnormal conditions earlier, respond faster and maintain consistent, reliable operations 24/7.

Integrated control and operational visibility in the DeltaV Automation Platform helps data center teams detect abnormal conditions earlier, respond faster and maintain consistent, reliable operations 24/7. Project Expertise: Repeatable, standardized designs and decades of mega-project expertise helps engineering teams reduce execution risk, compress timelines and deliver projects that perform reliably from day one.

Repeatable, standardized designs and decades of mega-project expertise helps engineering teams reduce execution risk, compress timelines and deliver projects that perform reliably from day one. Lifecycle Partner for Continuous Improvement: Beyond project delivery, Emerson provides repeatable operating models and continuous intelligence that help data centers scale across their expansions and optimize lifecycle operations across multiple facilities and geographies.

The DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers provides a comprehensive automation portfolio including its industry-leading DeltaV distributed control system (DCS) and DeltaV programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that connect to the DCS for system-wide process control. Both the DeltaV DCS and DeltaV PLCs incorporate context-specific AI solutions to accelerate engineering workflows, provide advanced process control and enable data centers to integrate AI optimization models. The DeltaV DCS and PLCs natively work together to deliver continuous intelligence – enabling faster builds, lower costs, predictable performance, and eventually, autonomous operations.

"AI data centers are pushing at the very limits of scale, speed and complexity, exposing the limitations of piecemeal automation architectures," said Pettus. "The DeltaV Automation Platform for Data Centers is built on intelligent, unified automation architectures instead of isolated systems to provide the flexibility not only to quickly reach first token, but also help data centers stay competitive, secure and relevant across the lifecycle of operation."

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson