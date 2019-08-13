EMJ Construction Makes Donation to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMJ Construction has made a $15,000 donation to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center to support the Character Development Program.

Left to right: Chas Torrence, EVP, EMJ Construction; Major General Bill Raines, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, National Medal of Honor Heritage Center; Keith A. Hardison, Executive Director, National Medal of Honor Heritage Center; and Jack Bowen, President, EMJ Construction.

The Heritage Center will memorialize the valorous actions of the recipients of our nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, and promote its history and character associated with their gallantry. The Heritage Center's cornerstone program, Character Development, is taught to elementary, middle and high school students. Through the Character Development Program, the Heritage Center educates the next generation about the six character traits associated with Medal of Honor recipients: Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice, and Commitment.

"We are grateful for EMJ's generous gift and support. These funds will allow us to continue and expand our efforts to teach the Character Development Program in local schools and in Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers," said Keith A. Hardison, Executive Director, National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. "EMJ's gift is the latest example of the generosity of local businesses and foundations and their commitment to the character education of our future leaders and citizens."

Chattanooga's own Charles Coolidge earned the Medal of Honor – and, years later, the title of "Tennessee's bravest man" from the Tennessean – for his daring actions in France during World War ll. His story of bravery and selflessness is only one of thousands that will be brought to life by the Heritage Center, the national home and lasting tribute for these genuine American heroes who represent the best and bravest of all who served and sacrificed in defense of our country. "The greatest recognition of selflessness, courage, and leadership is the Medal of Honor, our nation's highest award for valor," said Jack Bowen, President, EMJ Construction. "The Heritage Center's work is vitally important for the future of our community and nation, and we are humbled to be a small part of it."

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will be located next to the Tennessee Aquarium and is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2020.

About the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center

The mission of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is to memorialize the valorous actions of the recipients of our nation's highest award and promote the history and character associated with their gallantry, from the First Medals forward. For more information, visit http://mohm.org/.

About EMJ Construction

Since 1968, EMJ Construction and its family of companies have delivered billions of dollars in construction projects across the U.S. With 50 years of diverse experience, thousands of partnerships across the country and numerous satisfied, repeat customers, EMJ challenges clients to expect more from their construction experience – one project at a time. For more information or to learn about EMJ's work, visit www.emjcorp.com.

