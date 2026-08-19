EMJ Construction Names Alex Miller President, Reinforcing National Growth Strategy

Longtime EMJ leader to guide the company's continued national growth and execution from its Chattanooga headquarters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMJ Construction, a national commercial construction company within the BLDR Holdings portfolio, announced the promotion of Alex Miller to President of EMJ Construction. Miller will lead EMJ's continued growth and execution across its national client base.

The appointment comes as BLDR Holdings continues to align its portfolio around distinct markets and growth opportunities. EMJ remains a cornerstone of the BLDR platform and its national growth strategy, building on decades of client relationships, construction expertise and operational capabilities.

"I am humbled to be selected as President of EMJ Construction and to have the opportunity to lead our national business," said Miller. "EMJ has an incredibly talented team and a strong foundation built through years of serving our clients. I am proud of what our people have accomplished and excited to continue growing our national footprint and strengthening the relationships that have made EMJ successful."

Miller's appointment comes as BLDR Holdings continues the development of TEXBUILT, a construction company focused on opportunities throughout Texas. EMJ and TEXBUILT operate with distinct market strategies within the BLDR portfolio: EMJ serving clients nationwide and TEXBUILT providing dedicated focus within the Texas market.

"This structure is about sharpening our focus and positioning our companies to pursue the opportunities where they are best equipped to serve," said Jack Bowen, CEO of BLDR Holdings. "EMJ's national capabilities and relationships remain central to our future, while TEXBUILT creates an opportunity to bring dedicated expertise and focus Texas markets."

As President, Miller will continue working closely with EMJ's established leadership team, including Chris Grannan and Joey Barbeauld, who lead preconstruction and construction operations, and Lance Gopffarth, who leads the company's Phoenix office.

About EMJ Construction

EMJ Construction is an employee-owned commercial general contractor headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, serving clients nationwide. EMJ delivers preconstruction, construction and project delivery expertise with a long-standing commitment to relationships, operational excellence and servant leadership. Visit EMJcorp.com.

About BLDR Holdings

BLDR Holdings is an employee-owned portfolio of construction and business services companies, including TimberBLDR, TEXBUILT, WallPro, EMJ Construction and Triangle Construction Services. BLDR provides the people, systems and resources that help its companies, clients and communities grow and perform at their best. Visit BLDRcorp.com.

Rebecca Galuppo

Director of Marketing and Communications

BLDR Holdings

[email protected]

SOURCE EMJ Construction