Emmy Award-Winning Host and HELLP Syndrome Survivor Traci Stumpf Returns to Chair Preeclampsia Foundation "Promise Walk Wherever"

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preeclampsia survivors and their supporters from across the United States and Canada will hit the pavement on Saturday, October 17th, 2026, as part of the seventh annual Promise Walk Wherever virtual event to benefit the Preeclampsia Foundation. This year, Emmy award-winning host and maternal health advocate Traci Stumpf will return to the event as its Chair.

"I was 33 years old, healthy, and had what every doctor described as a textbook pregnancy. But when I went into labor with my daughter, Lois, everything changed," said Traci. "What had started as a smooth pregnancy quickly spiraled into a terrifying ordeal."

Shortly after delivering her daughter, Traci was rushed to the maternal intensive care unit and diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia, a rare and dangerous condition that can develop after childbirth. Her case escalated to HELLP syndrome, a severe and life-threatening variant of preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia, a life-threatening disorder of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and organ dysfunction, can occur during pregnancy and up to six weeks after delivery. Postpartum cases like Traci's are sometimes harder to detect and can be fatal without quick intervention. Preeclampsia affects 5–8% of U.S. pregnancies, and about 15% of those cases progress to HELLP syndrome. Early diagnosis is critical, as about 25% of HELLP cases result in severe illness or death.

"I was left to navigate those early postpartum days in a way I never could have imagined," said Traci. "It was traumatic, isolating, and deeply frightening—but it also made me passionate about helping others avoid the same experience."

Traci's decade-long hosting career for programs on E!, MTV, CBS, Discovery, and more, allows her to build a platform where she can speak openly about her story and amplify the voices of other women who have faced similar challenges. As a former stand-up comedian and now a sought-after on-camera coach for executives and entrepreneurs, she brings her signature mix of warmth, wit, and sincerity to everything she does, on and off screen.

"Our Promise Walk Wherever is a great opportunity for families affected by preeclampsia and our supporters like Traci to connect virtually, share their experiences, and help fund research to hopefully one day find a cure," said Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Z. Tsigas. "The traumatic nature of the preeclampsia experience on moms, their partners, and their families makes the connection, education, and community they find here vital to their healing."

Everyone is invited to join Traci's team "Hope after HELLP" or start their own to support research funding. For more information on Promise Walk Wherever, visit the Promise Walk website.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the affected community, improving healthcare practices, and accelerating research. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

Contact:

Danielle Babcock Sapienza

321.421.6957

[email protected]

SOURCE Preeclampsia Foundation