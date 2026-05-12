Preeclampsia Foundation Collaborating with Epic to Deliver Trusted Pregnancy Health Resources to Expectant Moms Through MyChart

The announcement follows new data suggesting higher prevalence of the life-threatening disorder and critical gaps in knowledge

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation today announced a new collaboration with Epic , the nation's leading electronic health record system, to deliver educational resources about preeclampsia directly to the MyChart accounts of pregnant and postpartum women.

Preeclampsia is a life-threatening hypertensive disorder of pregnancy and the postpartum period that is a leading cause of maternal and infant illness and death worldwide.

The condition is also on the rise: data released last week by the Foundation in the 2026 Preeclampsia Awareness Report , as part of Preeclampsia Awareness Month, offered the latest troubling evidence that the current generation of pregnant and postpartum women are suffering from preeclampsia more often than previous ones. Historically, preeclampsia seemed to impact 5-8% of pregnancies, though recent data from the CDC suggests those rates may have doubled in recent years.

According to the report, 15% of new and expectant moms self-reported experiencing preeclampsia, with that rate being 20% of Black women.

While 60% of women had risk factors for developing preeclampsia, only 28% expressed fear of developing the disorder during their own pregnancy. Only 8% could correctly name all of its major symptoms.

"It's clear we need innovative approaches to ensure all women know how to respond if preeclampsia symptoms occur," said Eleni Tsigas, Preeclampsia Foundation Chief Executive Officer. "That's why we're so grateful to collaborate with Epic, which can meet vast numbers of pregnant and postpartum women where they are through their MyChart accounts, and provide them with information that could potentially save their or their baby's life."

As of the end of March, Epic has 372,000 patients actively enrolled in its pregnancy care plan who can potentially be reached by Preeclampsia Foundation educational materials.

"Our work with the Preeclampsia Foundation ensures patients have access to expert, trusted education resources directly within MyChart, right when they need it most. We've already seen meaningful outcomes from the home monitoring work that healthcare organizations are doing, and now we're able to pair that with the Preeclampsia Foundation's trusted guidance to help patients feel confident in managing their health," said Chani Bookstaff, Epic Maternal Cardiovascular Health Lead.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and accelerating research. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and their babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danielle Babcock Sapienza

Preeclampsia Foundation

321-339-2616

[email protected]

SOURCE Preeclampsia Foundation