Emmy-Nominated Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Honored at Special Reception Hosted by Beverly Center and MUAHS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) celebrated this year's Emmy®- nominated Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists at a special reception at Cal Mare hosted by Beverly Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The Emmy party, red carpet and livestream took place before an audience of 300, including guild members, industry executives, Television Academy officials, sponsors and press.

Livestream Q&A with 2019 Emmy Nominees can be seen at local706.org/emmy2019-nominees-livestream

Mary Chieffo (Star Trek:Discovery), Emma Slater and Sasha Farber (Dancing With the Stars) among celebrities supporting their Emmy-nominated makeup and hair styling teams at the MUAHS Emmy Celebration at Cal Mare at Beverly Center

Celebrities came out to support their Emmy nominated make-up artists and hair stylist teams including Sasha Farber and Emma Slater (Dancing with the Stars), Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery), among others. MUAHS President Julie Socash greeted guests including Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelman (The Princess Diaries, Heat, Batman & Robin), Governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Make-Up and Hair).

The livestream presentation of the "3rd Annual Q&A with Emmy-Nominated Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists" from the event can be seen on local706.org/emmy2019-nominees-livestream and was co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. Emmy-winning makeup artist David Williams and hair stylist Conrad Hilton moderated the discussions with make-up and hair teams and cast members from this year's nominated shows which include American Horror Story – FX Networks, Dancing with the Stars – ABC, Deadwood – HBO, Fosse/Verdon – FX Networks, GLOW – Netflix, Pose – FX Networks, RENT Live – FOX, Sharp Objects - HBO, So You Think You Can Dance – FOX, Star Trek: Discovery – CBS, The Voice – NBC, and World of Dance – NBC. Also covered were shows whose nominees were not available to attend the event: Chernobyl – HBO, Game of Thrones – HBO, RuPaul's Drag Race – VH1, Saturday Night Live – NBC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Prime Video and True Detective – HBO.

This event was held at Cal Mare and hosted by Beverly Center, located at the edge of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and West Hollywood. Guests enjoyed delicious fare by Owner & Chef Adam Sobel including House-Made Meatballs, Fried Rainbow Cauliflower, Caprese Mini Salad; a Pizza Bar with Funghi Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza; and a Dessert Bar which was decked with Chocolate, Pistachio and Vanilla Cannolies, Chocolate Budino, and Assorted Fruit Cups. A special Mi Campo Tequila tasting station was enjoyed and the bar was flowing with Meiomi Wines and Real McCoy Rum.

The 3rd Annual Emmy-Nominated Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Reception was proud to be sponsored by Presenting Sponsors: HASK® Beauty, Nigel Beauty, MAC Cosmetics; Platinum Sponsor: His & Her Hair Goods, Co., EI Professional Makeup School; Gold Sponsor: Cinema Makeup School; Network Sponsors: HBO; Venue Sponsor: Cal Mare at Beverly Center

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, membership includes over 1,800 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Entertainment Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Hollywood Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more information, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT BEVERLY CENTER:

With LA's largest collection of shops and restaurants under one magnificent skylight, the new Beverly Center reflects the diverse styles and tastes of Los Angeles and its many visitors.

