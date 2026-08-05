Emobi and OmniTrust Partner to Deliver Security-First Plug & Charge for the EV Charging Ecosystem

Partnership strengthens secure authentication, encrypted communications, and digital trust across EV charging infrastructure using Emobi's JustPlug™ platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi, North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with OmniTrust to advance secure, seamless Plug & Charge adoption across the EV charging ecosystem. The collaboration brings OmniTrust's expertise in cryptographic trust together with Emobi's JustPlug™, its cloud-based Plug & Charge solution that works seamlessly across both modern and legacy hardware and is built on the ISO 15118 standard. This partnership directly addresses growing security, interoperability, and scalability challenges facing EV infrastructure.

As EVs become increasingly software-defined and connected to charging networks, apps, firmware, and the energy grid, cyber risks grow with every new connection. Emobi's JustPlug™ is purpose-built to address these risks, enabling EVs to securely authenticate and initiate charging without relying on cards or apps. Unlike traditional Plug & Charge implementations that require costly vehicle and charger software, firmware, and hardware upgrades, JustPlug™ removes these barriers, extending secure Plug & Charge to approximately 80% of chargers and vehicles that have been unable to support conventional solutions. Through its partnership with OmniTrust, Emobi combines this expanded accessibility with verifiable cryptographic trust, helping Plug & Charge scale securely as the EV ecosystem grows.

JustPlug™ assigns every vehicle a secure digital identity using Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and digital certificates, ensuring each charging session is encrypted, authenticated, and trusted. When combined with OmniTrust's cryptographic trust capabilities, this approach supports a more seamless user experience and broader interoperability while strengthening protection across the charging environment. This helps operators, vehicles, and users mitigate risks such as identity theft and unauthorized access.

Together, Emobi and OmniTrust unify authentication, communication, and data exchange into a single secure interoperability layer. This approach allows OEMs, fleets, mobility service providers, and charging network operators to deliver consistent Plug & Charge experiences without duplicating infrastructure or compliance efforts, while maintaining alignment with the ISO 15118 standard.

"Security can no longer be an afterthought in EV charging. It has to be foundational," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. "JustPlug™ was designed from day one as a cybersecurity-first platform, and our partnership with OmniTrust reinforces that mission by pairing seamless Plug & Charge with enterprise-grade security visibility and protection."

"The future of EV charging requires trust that can be verified across every vehicle, charger, and network," said Greg Powell, Vice President, ChargeAuth. "Our work with Emobi helps make that trust foundational to the Plug & Charge experience, enabling the ecosystem to expand securely and at scale."

As EVs become more integrated with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems and other connected energy services, the partnership provides a scalable security foundation. Emobi's end-to-end encryption, real-time monitoring, and continuous testing work in concert with OmniTrust's Lifecycle Management capabilities to support secure growth across the evolving EV and energy ecosystem.

About Emobi

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two patents, integrates with over 160,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 50 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.emobi.ai.

About OmniTrust

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world — from silicon to cloud systems — by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement.

Global customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on OmniTrust to protect more than 2 billion devices and secure more than 3 billion software updates annually. OmniTrust enables end-to-end visibility, policy-driven enforcement and quantum-resilient cryptography across complex ecosystems in automotive, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare and other safety-critical, regulated industries. Learn more at https://omnitrust.com/.

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SOURCE Emobi