Emobi Secures $3.4 Million in Seed Funding to Expand JustPlug Technology and Simplify EV Charging

Fresh capital to accelerate seamless and secure charging for fleets and drivers, while enabling strategic partnerships that put JustPlug on a clear path to scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi , North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure, today announced the closing of a $3.4 million seed raise. The round was led by Florida Funders , with participation from existing investors, including Aves Ventures , Collaborative Fund , Gaingels , Gener8tor , Goodwater Capital , Oasis Capital , OneSixOne Ventures , Ride Wave Ventures, and Y Combinator . The capital will be used to scale Emobi's technical infrastructure and support the rapid expansion of its proprietary product, JustPlug , the first cloud-based Plug & Charge solution, through commercial partnerships with automakers, fleets, charging operators, and infrastructure providers. Currently, Emobi is doing pilot programs with three of the top 10 EV automakers in North America. These pilots are designed to test and implement JustPlug, paving the way for large-scale commercial rollouts of a secure and automated charging in every EV on the road under these top automaker brands.

The funding comes on the heels of several milestones, further solidifying Emobi's leadership in the EV charging space. This includes the launch of JustPlug, Emobi's patented, cloud-based solution that enables secure, automatic EV charging with no special hardware, software, or setup required. It uses ISO 15118 digital certificate infrastructure for authentication via cloud, while using AI-powered memory map for charger-vehicle identification. JustPlug is uniquely designed to solve a persistent challenge in the industry: the majority of existing chargers and vehicles lack the necessary hardware and firmware to support traditional Plug & Charge functionality, leaving about 80% of chargers and vehicles unable to adopt this capability. JustPlug removes this long-standing barrier by extending Plug & Charge functionality across both modern and legacy infrastructure , addressing this critical gap in the market. By removing the need for apps and cards, JustPlug securely automates the charging process, allowing EV drivers to simply plug-in and start charging, further positioning EV charging to be better than fueling.

Notably, the capital has already enabled Emobi to translate JustPlug from a breakthrough technology into live, scalable deployments through key industry partnerships. In 2025, Emobi announced multiple commercial collaborations that demonstrate JustPlug's flexibility across public, fleet, and customer-managed charging environments. These include partnerships with Flipturn to bring roaming and Plug & Charge–ready infrastructure to customer-managed charging sites ; ElectricFish to enable JustPlug on grid-independent, ultra-fast public and fleet charging depots ; and Curo to deliver seamless EV charging access for fleets nationwide . Together, these partnerships validate JustPlug's ability to operate across diverse infrastructure models and accelerate adoption at scale.

The funding will also allow Emobi to accelerate the growth of its EV charging ecosystem, which spans over 140,000 charging ports across 28+ networks. In addition to scaling its technical capabilities, Emobi's strategic focus includes nurturing and expanding partnerships with key industry players, such as Monta , a leading provider of EV charging software solutions, and Parkopedia, a digital parking and EV charging solution, and other e-mobility service providers in the North American market. These collaborations are integral to Emobi's mission of providing seamless, secure, and reliable EV charging experiences, from automakers and fleets to drivers.

"For over a decade, the EV industry has promised seamless charging but drivers are still fumbling with apps, RFID cards, and closed ecosystems," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. "We're not waiting for another round of network upgrades or regulatory alignment – JustPlug breaks that stalemate. It's the first solution that cuts through the fragmentation and gives power back to the people who actually drive EVs. This funding accelerates that mission and positions Emobi to make seamless and secure charging the norm, not the exception."

"Emobi is positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving EV infrastructure market," said Michael Kadow, Partner, Florida Funders. "Their innovative approach to solving fundamental challenges in EV charging, backed by a clear strategy and a strong team, ensures they will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. We applaud Emobi's commitment to making the charging experience seamless, secure, and universally accessible."

The closing of this seed round ensures Emobi is poised for continued growth and impact in the electric vehicle industry. With a focus on enhancing accessibility, scalability, and the user experience, Emobi is set to accelerate the adoption of EV charging solutions across North America.

About Emobi

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two provisional patents, integrates with over 140,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 40 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.emobi.ai .

