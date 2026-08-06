Emora Health Expands Whole-Family Mental Health Care for Florida Parents as Kids Head Back to School

Back to school is a whole-family transition. Emora Health now offers therapy, psychiatry and psychological evaluations for Florida parents, alongside their kids' care.

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first weeks of school are the biggest transition of a family's year, and both kids and parents feel the stress from it. In a 2023 Harris Poll for "On Our Sleeves", 71% of parents said their child experienced challenges during the prior school year. Emora Health sees the same pattern in its own data: demand for care rose 50% between July and September last year, and adjusting to new schools, new routines, and new pressures is one of the most common reasons families first reach out. Those transitions often surface underlying concerns that have been building for months if not years. In the University of Michigan's 2025 "Mott Poll", 1 in 4 parents of children ages 6 to 12 reported a medical or behavioral condition that might require assistance at school, and those parents were less confident they can help their child have a positive school year.

Parents get their children ready for the first day of school. Emora Health provides whole-family mental health care to support Florida families through the back-to-school transition.

Dr. Andi Diaz Stransky, MD, a Yale Child Study Center trained child and adolescent psychiatrist and clinical product advisor for Emora Health, offers parents a simple rule of thumb for the season: now is your chance to make the return to school less bumpy. You can gradually return to schedule routines including bedtime, chores, and screen-time curfews. For kids who feel anxious or get cranky with early mornings, school drop-off, or are switching to a new school, paying a couple of visits to the school playground or arranging a classroom visit with the teacher if possible can be a game-changer before school starts. If challenges persist beyond the first month of school or big feelings start interfering with sleep, appetite, or wanting to go to school, that's the signal to bring in support.

"Some bumpiness at the start of a school year is expected. What matters is whether it persists and whether it interferes," said Dr. Diaz Stransky. "Families do best when support is in place early, for the child and their grown-ups."

Most mental health care hands that next step to the parent: find a clinician for the child, sit on the waitlist, manage the paperwork, and hold everything else together in the meantime. Emora built its service to work the other way.

Emora matches each member of the family with a licensed clinician of their own. Children and teens work with clinicians experienced in the concerns that cluster around a new school year, including new-school anxiety, friendship changes, school avoidance, and trouble with focus and routines. Parents receive one-on-one therapy in their own right, rather than serving only as the coordinator of everyone else's care. Therapy, medication support, and evaluations work together in one place, so the family tells its story once instead of repeating it across separate practices.

Sessions are delivered online through secure telehealth, with after-school and evening availability that works around school and work schedules. Emora is in-network with most major insurance plans, and 90% of clients pay $30 or less per session. The company serves families across 11 states and offers care in nine languages.

"Back to school is a family event, and so is the stress that comes with it," said Edmond Coku, founder and CEO of Emora Health. "We built Emora so the child gets a clinician, the parent gets a clinician of their own, and the family navigates the transition with a team behind them."

About Emora Health

Emora Health is a rapidly growing mental health company on a mission to connect every family with affordable access to high-quality care. Founded in November 2023, Emora supports children, teens, young adults, and parents, as a family unit and each individually, with licensed clinicians specializing in family and pediatric therapy, psychiatry, and psychological evaluations. Emora accepts only the top 7% of clinicians who apply. Clinicians deliver measurement-based care, with age-appropriate standardized assessments tracking progress session over session. More than 5,000 families rate their experience 4.94 out of 5. Emora is in-network with all major insurance plans and is available to 50 million individuals across 11 states while expanding across the US.

Families can learn more or book a first session at emorahealth.com/get-started. Therapists and psychologists who specialize in child and family mental health looking to join us, and providers looking to refer a patient, will find their path on the same page.

Media Contact: [email protected] Newsroom: www.emorahealth.com/newsroom

SOURCE Emora Health