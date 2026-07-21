The Missing Half of Children's Mental Health: Emora Health Launches Therapy for Parents

Emora Health now gives parents their own therapist, coordinated with their child's care team. A child's progress lasts when the whole family is supported.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emora Health, a whole-family mental health company caring for kids, teens, and young adults, has launched therapy for parents, to treat the whole family, not just the child in the chair.

Pediatric therapy has a blind spot every clinician knows: a child works hard for one hour a week, then goes home for the other 167. A child working through anxiety returns each week to a household that either reinforces that progress or quietly undoes it. Yet the adults holding that household together, often stretched thin themselves, have been handed worksheets and parent coaching instead of real care of their own.

"Parents are not bystanders in their child's treatment — they're the most powerful agents of change. As a child psychiatrist, I've found that some of the most lasting changes in a child's mental health begin when we invest in the well-being of the people raising them. If we want progress to last, we have to care for both," said Andi Diaz Stransky, MD, a Yale Medicine-trained child and adolescent psychiatrist who is the Clinical Product Advisor at Emora Health.

Emora's therapy closes that gap for parents. Parents get their own licensed clinician, their own goals, and their own space to work. Sessions are virtual and coordinated with their child's existing care team across therapy, psychiatry, and psychological testing. One company, treating the family as a system.

"For decades we've asked children to get better inside systems that leave their parents to cope alone. That never made sense to us. A child's mental health lives inside the family's mental health, so we built the model we wished existed: one place where the child, the teen, and the parent are all cared for, by clinicians who talk to each other. Whole-family care isn't our feature. It's the future," said Edmond Coku, founder and CEO of Emora Health.

Built for families from day one

The launch builds on how Emora engineered its platform from the start. Where most telehealth systems are built around a single client record, Emora's was designed around the family: parents, children, clinicians, and the caregivers around them, so everyone involved in a child's care works from the same picture.

"Family care falls apart in the gaps between the child, the parent, the therapist, and the pediatrician who referred them. We built Emora so those gaps don't exist. We automate everything around the clinician so that hour stays human. The industry is pouring money into software that imitates a therapist. We'd rather spend it removing every obstacle between a family and a real one," said Robin Anil, Chief Technology Officer at Emora Health.

One front door for the whole family

The launch also simplifies referrals for the pediatricians, school counselors, and other partners who send families to Emora: one referral now covers the entire family. A pediatrician who refers a child for ADHD testing can know the parent navigating that diagnosis has support too, from the same coordinated team, without another search, waitlist, or intake.

Parent therapy is available now to families in every state Emora serves. Parents can learn more and book at www.emorahealth.com/therapy-for-parents.

About Emora Health

Emora Health is a rapidly growing mental health company on a mission to connect every family with easier, more affordable access to high-quality care. Most mental health care treats one person at a time, but when a child is anxious or a parent is running on empty, it rarely stays contained to one person. Emora cares for the whole family, treating every member as an individual client, from young children to teens, young adults, and parents. Rather than wrapping parent support around a child's care, Emora offers one-on-one care for young adults and parents in their own right, each matched with a licensed clinician. Every client is supported through Integrated Care, which brings therapy, medication, and evaluations together for conditions including anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, autism, and PTSD. Founded in 2023, Emora works with the top 7% of clinicians who apply, and more than 5,000 families rate it 4.94 out of 5. Care is delivered through secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth, and Emora is in-network with most major insurance plans, with 90% of clients paying $30 or less per session. Serving families across 11 states and expanding across the US, Emora offers care in nine languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, and American Sign Language. To learn more, visit www.emorahealth.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Newsroom: www.emorahealth.com/newsroom

SOURCE Emora Health