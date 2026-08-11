Empact Technologies Named No. 27 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 8,275% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empact Technologies today announced it has been ranked No. 27 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"I want to thank everyone at Empact, whose hard work enabling clients to secure tax credits and quickly develop, finance, and build more solar, energy storage, carbon capture, and other critical infrastructure projects made this Inc. 5000 rank possible," said Charles Dauber, founder and CEO of Empact.

"Compliance is now an integral part of critical infrastructure projects. Our NexusIQ™ AI platform, combined with our managed outcomes model, enables us to continue scaling compliance execution to support our clients in meeting existing IRA requirements and the new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules under the One Big Beautiful Bill."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Empact Technologies

Empact Technologies (Warm Commerce, Inc.) is the leading provider of AI-native compliance and risk management for clean energy and critical infrastructure project development, finance, and construction. Empact pairs NexusIQ™, its AI-native compliance platform, with more than 70 in-house compliance experts to help developers, EPCs, and asset owners secure and protect federal tax credits. The company supports more than 800 projects representing more than 19 GW of clean energy capacity and over $4 billion in tax credit value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Empact serves clients nationwide. Learn more at www.empacttechnologies.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Gottlieb, Senior Marketing Manager, Empact Technologies

(732) 770-0267 | [email protected]

SOURCE Empact Technologies