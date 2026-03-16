Empact Technologies Secures Six-Year Compliance Partnership with Maas Energy Works Supporting 56 Renewable Energy Projects

Empact to provide prevailing wage and domestic content compliance management across Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and solar portfolio

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empact Technologies ("Empact"), a leading provider of clean energy tax credit compliance and risk management solutions, announced a six-year agreement with Maas Energy Works ("MEW"), the nation's largest dairy digester developer and operator, to provide prevailing wage and domestic content compliance support across 56 renewable energy projects.

Empact Technologies and Maas Energy Works announce a six-year compliance partnership supporting 56 renewable energy projects.

The agreement includes 55 renewable natural gas (RNG) production facilities and one solar project, spanning both construction-phase and operating assets. Empact will support MEW from pre-construction through operations, managing compliance obligations tied to federal tax incentives, including prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) requirements and domestic content standards.

Under the terms of the agreement, Empact will deploy its NexusIQ™ platform to manage compliance tracking, documentation, and reporting across MEW's portfolio. This includes overseeing PWA compliance during the construction of new RNG facilities, as well as managing prevailing wage compliance for operating RNG projects throughout the tax credit lifecycle, including applicable 45Z and investment tax credit (ITC) periods.

Empact will work closely with MEW's internal compliance team, serving as an extension of the organization to help coordinate with EPC firms, subcontractors, and suppliers. Through centralized compliance oversight and structured reporting, the partnership is designed to mitigate risk, strengthen audit readiness, and support tax credit monetization.

"Partnering with Empact allows us to focus on building and operating Renewable Energy that Works," said Daryl Maas, CEO of Maas Energy Works. "In this industry, we need to make sure our construction and operations work complies with a lot of standards. Empact's expertise and technology platform give us confidence that we can preserve long-term federal tax credit value."

"Maas Energy Works has built a best-in-class platform for developing and operating dairy digesters at scale," said Charles Dauber, Founder and CEO of Empact Technologies. "Through NexusIQ™, we manage compliance from construction through the full tax credit lifecycle — giving their team the automation and audit readiness needed to protect and monetize tax credit value at scale."

About Empact Technologies

Empact Technologies de-risks clean energy tax credit investments with NexusIQ™, the industry's premier AI-powered compliance and risk management platform. Empact combines proprietary technology with expert professional services to manage prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content, Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), energy communities, and other Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and state-administered compliance requirements. With more than 19 GW of solar, storage, wind, and RNG projects under contract, Empact gives developers, investors, and EPC firms the compliance certainty they need to unlock capital. For more information, please visit www.empacttechnologies.com.

About Maas Energy Works

Maas Energy Works is a family-owned renewable energy business with headquarters in Redding, California. MEW develops, owns, and operates renewable energy facilities by partnering with dairy families to create biogas out of cow manure and other organic wastes. MEW then uses that biogas to generate vehicle fuel, electricity, heat, CO2, and soon, hydrogen. The founders of Maas Energy Works, Daryl and Christianna Maas, believe this waste-to-energy transformation demonstrates their belief that God created humanity in His image to redeem and create. MEW's 220 employees operate with excellence the nation's largest fleet of over 80 dairy digesters in 9 states. For more information, visit www.maasenergy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sarah Gottlieb

Sr. Marketing Manager, Empact Technologies

(732) 770-0267

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SOURCE Empact Technologies